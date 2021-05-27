Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin misses opportunity by saying no to Medicaid expansion

By Scott Robert Shaw
wizmnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts like being handed a winning $1 billion lottery ticket, then ripping it up and throwing it away. Leaders of the Wisconsin legislature have rejected Governor Tony Evers’ plan to accept one billion dollars in federal money by expanding the Medicaid program. It is one-time money, no strings attached. But Wisconsin won’t be joining 38 other states in accepting the federal money after both the Senate and Assembly called their respective meetings to order, then adjourned just seconds later without taking a vote. If the state were to accept the money, some 91,000 more people in Wisconsin would be eligible for BadgerCare Plus. Republicans don’t like the idea of expanding BadgerCare, thinking it is some sort of Jedi mind-trick from the federal government. But without that federal money, a number of programs won’t get any funding. Governor Evers had proposed using the billion dollars to pay for a number of projects. $100 million would have gone to road repairs. $200 million would have gone to broadband expansion throughout the state. $10 million would have gone to help communities like French Island to deal with their PFAS problem. $2.7 million would have been spent on dealing with the opioid and meth problem, while $151 million would have gone to the state’s rainy day fund. Instead, these programs get nothing, even though the federal government was willing to pay for it. When someone offers a billion dollars with no strings attached, it seems unwise to look a gift horse in the mouth.

www.wizmnews.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Wisconsin Assembly#Medicaid Expansion#State Money#The Senate#Republicans#Badgercare#Pfas#Federal Money#Governor Evers#One Time Money#Governor Tony Evers#Road Repairs#French Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
Related
Middleton, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers calls special session on Medicaid expansion

MIDDLETON — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, promising to use $850 million in federal money that would come to the state to pay for an array of economic development projects across the state. Turning down Medicaid expansion now...
Healththermopir.com

Committee revives Medicaid expansion

CASPER — A bill to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has been revived by the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee after eight hours of testimony last Tuesday. The 9-5 vote promises the proposal will have committee sponsorship during t...
Healthkhn.org

Expansion Of Medicaid In Three States Struggles

Updates from Missouri, Texas and Mississippi on Medicaid expansion efforts. Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, promising to use $850 million in federal money that would come to the state to pay for an array of economic development projects across the state. Turning down Medicaid expansion now will mean Republicans are also rejecting economic development projects in their own legislative districts, Evers said at a free health care clinic in Middleton before signing an executive order calling the special session. “It’s time, enough politics,” Evers said. (Bauer, 5/19)
Mississippi Stateprentissheadlight.com

Partisan politics aside, contradictions abound in Miss. Medicaid expansion debate

When it comes to the provision of public health care in Mississippi, the partisan political considerations have changed little since Democratic former President Barack Obama signed his Affordable Care Act into law. Democrats favor it. Republicans oppose it. Republicans have generally opposed Medicaid expansion in Mississippi, citing budget considerations and...
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Lawsuit Filed Over Missouri Not Funding Medicaid Expansion

A lawsuit has been filed today in Cole County in response to the state of Missouri not funding Medicaid expansion. It has been filed on behalf of three people who would become eligible for the government-funded healthcare on July 1. The lawsuit seeks an order for the state Department of Social Services to allow them to enroll and receive the same coverage as Missourians currently enrolled in the program. It argues there is no legal reason to treat people who become eligible July 1 differently from those who are currently eligible. Anti-expansion supporters say the ballot measure approved by Missouri voters did not include a funding source, making the measure unconstitutional. An initial court date has not been set yet.
Madison, WIFox11online.com

Legislature rejects Evers' call for Medicaid expansion

MADISON (AP) -- Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature convened then immediately ended a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to expand Medicaid. The move dashes the state's chances for claiming $1 billion in federal funding to expand Medicaid that was included in the coronavirus stimulus bill. The...
Healthktmoradio.com

Bean Believes Medicaid Expansion Will Ultimately Be Funded

Southeast Missouri’s state senator says there is not much sleep in the final week of a legislative session. The Missouri Legislature adjourned on May 14 and State Senator Jason Bean came by our studios and talked about the session. One of the major issues was Medicaid expansion funding — which ultimately was not funded by either legislative chamber. Bean did not support funding because the 25th District voted 2-1 against it and there was no funding mechanism in the amendment approved by voters last year.
Public HealthFort Worth Star-Telegram

Medicaid expansion fight resurfaces in states

WASHINGTON — New federal incentives to expand Medicaid coverage do not appear to be enough to convince 12 holdout states to broaden eligibility, leaving lawmakers and advocates weighing their next steps. Under the 2010 health care law, states can expand eligibility for their Medicaid programs for individuals who do not...
Politicsusf.edu

Report Points To Benefits Of Florida Medicaid Expansion

Florida could add 134,700 jobs, lower the number of uninsured residents by 852,000 and pump billions of additional federal dollars into the economy if it would expand Medicaid to low-income adults without children, according to a report released Thursday. The Commonwealth Fund, a New York-based organization that focuses on health...
Missouri StateSt. Louis American

Attorneys sue to force Missouri to enact Medicaid expansion

Litigation no surprise after Parson withdrew voter-approved plan. Coming as no surprise, attorneys filed suit Thursday on behalf of three plaintiffs seeking to compel Missouri to implement Medicaid expansion July 1, as passed by voters in August 2020. The lawsuit seeks an order for the Department of Social Services to...
Healthkhn.org

Democrats See Medicaid Expansion As A Winning Issue

And Oklahoma's governor lets a bill that puts restrictions on his plan to privatize Medicaid become law without his signature. Democrats look to Medicaid expansion fights to juice 2022 races in battleground states like Wisconsin and Florida, and even red ones like Missouri. They have been boosted by several state ballot referendums showing popular support for the expansions, and a carrot-and-stick approach from the Biden administration aided by American Rescue Plan funds. Resistant Republicans are tying the expansions to other Democratic policies, like expanded unemployment benefits, that they say are hampering the economic recovery from the pandemic. (Rubin, 5/28)
Casper, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Medicaid expansion would create almost 2,000 jobs, study says

CASPER — Expanding Medicaid could create nearly 2,000 Wyoming jobs and grow the state’s overall economic output by $1.5 billion in five years, according to a new report published Thursday. The report predicts major economic gains for states that leverage a temporary federal incentive to expand Medicaid to cover more...
Mississippi Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Mississippi ruling causes roadblock for Medicaid expansion

A Mississippi court ruling involving the ballot initiative process could cause roadblocks for Medicaid expansion within the state, according to Pew Charitable Trusts May 18. Thirty years ago, an outline for gathering signatures in Mississippi's five districts was included in the state's constitution. Now that there are only four districts due to population stagnation, the state's Supreme Court ruled that the process is no longer legitimate.
HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

Warning for NC: Medicaid Expansion Offers Empty Promises

Today’s Real Clear Policy included an article warning North Carolina against being seduced by the siren song of empty promises sung by Medicaid expansion supporters:. As far back as 2014, Arkansas Senator Bryan King (R) warned other states not to expand after watching his state’s “unmitigated disaster.”. That’s what North...