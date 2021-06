Summertime is finally here and the community of Lake George is full of recreational opportunities, events and family fun. Eleven Mile Reservoir offers several programs throughout the season starting with Memorial Day weekend. On May 28 at 6 p.m., there will be skins and skulls on display from animals found in the area. May 29 will feature Bear Aware at 9:30 a.m., Backyard Bass Fishing Program at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. the Geology of Thirty-nine Mile Volcanic Fields. On the 30th, kids are encouraged to check out the Junior Ranger Program at 10 a.m. and then there will be Craw Fishing at 6:30 p.m. All programs will be held at the Amphitheater and are free and open to the public. More programs will be offered and information can be found at cpw.state.co.us. Look for the green box to select your park and choose Eleven Mile Reservoir.