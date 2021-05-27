Cancel
Facebook Commissioned Research That Says Apple’s iOS 14.5 Changes Are Anticompetitive

By Allison Schiff
adexchanger.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games has just finished waging its antitrust battle against Apple in the courtroom, but Facebook is taking a more subtle approach against Apple. On Thursday, an academic paper was published by two legal and business scholars funded by Facebook. The paper offers an excoriating take on Apple’s iOS 14 policy update, which the authors call “an anticompetitive strategy disguised as a privacy-protecting measure.”

Mark Zuckerberg
