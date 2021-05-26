Making mental health a priority LGBTQIA+

“You are what you eat” is an old expression, but it has withstood the test of time. Hi I’m Rachel Eslick with your AgNet West Health Bite. Depression and anxiety can be treated with different types of medicine and therapy, including apparently nutritional psychiatry. A nutritional psychiatrist is someone who connects the dots between what you eat and how you feel. They can help patients feel better with traditional talk therapy and prescribing eating more nutritious food. I hadn’t heard of it until recently, but the concept makes perfect sense when you think about the expression, “you are what you eat.”