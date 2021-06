COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff deputies were sent to a four-vehicle accident at 6:05 p.m. Friday that closed U.S. 31 near County Road 100S until about 9:30 p.m. A few minutes later, at approximately 6:09 p.m., as a direct result of traffic backed up from the first crash, a second personal injury crash occurred when the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche realized too late that traffic was at a standstill northbound on US 31. The Avalanche skidded sideways but a semi-tractor trailer, traveling behind the Avalanche, was unable to stop. The semi struck the Avalanche from behind as well as a Mazda passenger car that was stopped at the end of the line of traffic.