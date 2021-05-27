Cancel
Cool contest: Win an official RVtravel.com coffee mug!

Cover picture for the articleIn Sunday’s RVtravel.com newsletter (May 23, 2021), the Secret Phrase was about Margaret and her frog named Harry Wadsworth III. What exactly happened to Harry as noted in the Secret Phrase? We will send an incredibly cool RV Travel Mug to a randomly selected reader with the correct response out of the first 75 readers to email us by 3 p.m. Pacific time today, May 27, 2021. We can only ship to addresses in the USA and Canada (sorry to our many readers in far off lands).

