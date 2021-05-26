Amazon to acquire MGM

Solotech, no. 9 on the 2020 SCN Top 50, has acquired Waveform Entertainment, a Canadian esports entertainment company specializing in full-service esports solutions. “Customer demand for cutting-edge digital services continues to grow and the gaming industry is blooming more than ever. This acquisition enables us to roll out numerous live events, esports, and virtual production broadcasts—including augmented and virtual reality," said Martin Tremblay, president and CEO of Groupe Solotech. "I see this acquisition as a perfect fit with our new Media and Entertainment Technologies Division and our diversification strategy, namely with online tournaments, fans engagement, and sponsorships. Our goal remains to be recognized as the audiovisual partner and leader of choice for top content creators, including film, television, advertising, and games.”