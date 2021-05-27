Cancel
Big Oil Companies Take Some Big Hits On Climate Change

You know, I'm looking here at a list of the biggest corporations based on their market capitalization, what the company is worth overall. Exxon ranks 33rd, which is pretty big. It's a big company. But it used to be No. 1. Exxon is worth a fraction of what some big tech companies are these days. In fact, Exxon is worth a lot less than Exxon used to be worth. It faces big uncertainties because of climate change. And that is the context for a meaningful shareholder move. A tiny hedge fund managed to place two new directors on Exxon's board, and maybe more, in an attempt to shift Exxon's business strategy toward renewable energy. It's one of many oil companies under pressure. So we're going to discuss this with NPR's Camila Domonoske. Good morning.

Person
Steve Inskeep
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Oil, Oil Companies, Climate Change, Exxon, Chevron, Shell, Renewable Energy
