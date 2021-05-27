Cancel
2 Major Shifts Have Changed the Character of This Market

Cover picture for the articleThe market has undergone a shift in character in recent weeks, and many individual stock traders are feeling more optimistic as we head into a holiday weekend. There have been two major shifts. First, the fear of inflation has cooled off. Bonds have strengthened, and the market has started to embrace the Fed's message that inflation is a transitory concern that will cool off after the initial surge caused by the reopening of the economy. Strong retail numbers demonstrate that the reopening is in good shape, but the market is now less concerned that excessive growth will be the cause of longer-term issues.

