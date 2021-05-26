Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon closes construction site again after finding eighth rope

By kimnewton
texasnewstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon closed the warehouse construction site again on Wednesday after the discovery of the eighth rope there. Scot X. Esdaile, chairman of the Connecticut NAACP, told a local newspaper that the site was closed due to safety concerns. “It’s a direct threat to your life,” Esdale said. “This is a...

texasnewstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ropes#Construction Sites#Construction Materials#Building Materials#E Commerce Companies#The Connecticut Naacp#Hartford Courant#Fbi#Cbs Moneywatch#African Americans#Windsor Pd#The Field Division#Cbs Money Watch#The Associated Press#Windsor Police#Greater Hartford Naacp#Eighth Rope#Electrical Materials#Double Reward Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Connecticut Statewabcradio.com

8th Noose Found At Connecticut Amazon Construction Site

Amazon stopped construction at a Windsor, Connecticut location Wednesday for the second time in a week after another noose was found — the eighth within a matter of weeks. In a press conference, Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson said workers found a red rope “with a noose tied at the end” entangled in yellow electrical cables on the 5th floor of the site. Investigators believe the rope found had been there for at least two weeks since that area hadn’t been worked on for that period of time.
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Reopens Connecticut Site Where Seven Nooses Were Found, Then Finds Eighth Noose

Earlier this month, Amazon temporarily shut down a Connecticut construction site after the shocking discovery of seven nooses there—but, when it reopened with new security measures in place, an eighth noose was found. The first noose was found dangling from a beam at the Windsor construction site on April 27, then five more ropes that looked like nooses were discovered two days later, then the building was shut down last Wednesday after the discovery of a seventh apparent noose. The shutdown was to allow bosses to install more security cameras and other precautions—but they didn’t work. According to CNN, an eighth noose was found “mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords” when the building reopened this week and site was closed down again. Amazon didn’t say when its site would reopen, but a company spokeswoman, Nikki Forman, told CNN: “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”
Windsor, CTchatsports.com

Eighth noose found Wednesday at Amazon site in Windsor

An eighth noose has been found at the Amazon construction site in Windsor, according to the head of Connecticut’s NAACP. The sprawling site has again been shut down out of concern for peoples’ safety, Scot X. Esdaile, president of the organization, said late Wednesday morning. “This is a serious, white...
Windsor, CTStamford Advocate

Amazon official: Construction site in Windsor shut down temporarily

WINDSOR — Amazon has ordered a Windsor construction site shut down “to make sure that the necessary safety measures can be put in place,” an Amazon representative said Thursday at an NAACP news conference. During the news conference, which was streamed by FOX61, Scot X Esdaile — a Connecticut NAACP...
Windsor, CTNorwalk Hour

Amazon shuts down Windsor site after another noose-like rope found

WINDSOR — Amazon has temporarily closed its construction site after another noose-like rope was found, a company representative said Thursday. The representative, Brad Griggs, said at an NAACP news conference that the company ordered the shut down “to make sure that the necessary safety measures can be put in place.”
Florida StateMiami Herald

Feds put plug in pipeline of weapons smuggling between Florida and Brazil

Federal authorities said Wednesday they have put a plug in a pipeline of weapons smuggling between Florida and Brazil, cutting off an unprecedented supply of hundreds of firearm accessories to a notorious criminal organization. The international investigation, which started in 2019 with Brazil’s seizure of five packages containing 55 high-capacity...
PoliticsHerald-Palladium

Harvard researchers recommend Census not use privacy tool

A group of Harvard researchers has come out against the U.S. Census Bureau's use of a controversial method to protect privacy with the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn't produce data good enough for redistricting. The Harvard researchers said in a paper released last week...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Washington’s biggest county bans police use of facial recognition

The Washington state county that’s home to both Amazon and Microsoft just banned government use of facial recognition technology, a highly symbolic action in the backyard of the two tech giants, both of which manufacture such software.On Tuesday, King County, home to Seattle and 2.3 million or so people, unanimously voted to curtail use of facial recognition, which is increasingly being criticized for proven bias towards people of colour."The use of facial recognition technology by government agencies poses distinct threats to our residents, including potential misidentification, bias, and the erosion of our civil liberties," county council member Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who...
California StateDerrick

California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials from California, New York and other states urged the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards, which would reverse a Trump administration policy and could help usher in stricter emissions standards for new passenger vehicles nationwide. The...
Fraud Crimescbp.gov

CBP Seizes $4M in Fake Apple, JBL items

HOUSTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Houston seaport intercepted over 70,000 various counterfeit Apple and JBL electronics with a combined Manufactured Suggested Retail Price over $4M. The items were shipped from China and were seized because of intellectual property rights violations. “Transnational criminal organizations are...
Economyerienewsnow.com

Unemployment Claims Website Transitioning to New System

If you're trying to file an unemployment claim this morning, you'll have to wait until next week when the new system is back up and running. It's a complete overhaul and modernization of an unemployment claims system that is roughly 40 years old and hasn't been updated since. It's supposed to be easier to use for everyone.