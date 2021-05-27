Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

U.S. SEC considering new rules to tackle SPACS, crypto tokens

By Reuters
yibada.com
 22 days ago

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington (Photo : REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering new rules to protect investors amid a surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) as capital-raising vehicles, its new chair will tell lawmakers.

en.yibada.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Mergers And Acquisitions#Sec#Spacs#Spacs#House Appropriations#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsetftrends.com

SEC Does Not Plan to Weigh in on Crypto Regulation in 2021

The SEC announced this year’s regulatory agenda, and while it includes plans to investigate cybersecurity and regulate short sales, there was no mention of Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies generally speaking. Commissioner Gensler and the Crypto Markets. Recent comments from SEC Commissioner Gensler and CFTC Commissioner Berkovitz shed some light on why...
Commodities & Futurecryptoninjas.net

Crypto exchange HitBTC introduces its native utility token: HIT

HitBTC, a long-standing cryptocurrency exchange company, has officially announced the launch of HIT, its native utility token. HitBTC plans for the HIT token to become the foundation of its exchange ecosystem. Firstly, HIT will be used for incentives and rewards to exchange traders and ecosystem contributors. The HIT token gives...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Grayscale is considering adding 13 new crypto assets

• Grayscale includes Internet Computer and various DeFi tokens to its collection. • The cryptocurrency manager promises to work with MakerDAO, Polkadot, and Aave. Grayscale company has considered expanding its list of assets. The giant investment company announced Thursday it would list 13 new cryptocurrencies. Several scalable coins could be...
Marketsnbnews24.com

SEC Delays Ruling on Bitcoin ETF in Blow to Crypto Traders

(Bloomberg) — U.S. regulators have as soon as once more punted their resolution on whether or not to approve a Bitcoin ETF.The Securities and Change Fee stated in a Wednesday regulatory submitting that it’ll search extra public touch upon a proposal to listing a product on Cboe World Markets Inc. It’s not the primary time this yr that the SEC has delayed giving a solution to the legions of crypto advocates pushing for a strategy to commerce the most important cryptocurrency in an exchange-traded fund format.Crypto fanatics have lengthy been annoyed by the company’s reluctance to sign-off on a Bitcoin ETF, a product that would catapult the world’s most useful digital token into the mainstream amongst institutional buyers.There have been predictions earlier this yr that the regulator could be extra receptive underneath SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who as soon as taught lessons on digital belongings on the Massachusetts Institute of Know-how. However since he took the reins in April, the company has continued to specific issues that crypto exchanges lack oversight. And it has laid out recent warnings in regards to the dangers of mutual funds investing in Bitcoin futures.As a part of Wednesday’s announcement, the SEC requested the general public to weigh in on points of the Cboe proposal, which seeks approval of a VanEck Associates Corp. ETF. The SEC set deadlines into July and even perhaps August for folks to reply. Listed below are among the company’s key questions:Whether or not the belief and shares related to the ETF could be vulnerable to manipulation?Whether or not Cboe’s plan is ready as much as forestall fraud and manipulation?How clear is Bitcoin?Has regulation of the Bitcoin market modified considerably previously 5 years?What views do commentators have on the dimensions and regulation of CME’s Bitcoin futures contracts?(Updates with background beginning in third paragraph.)Extra tales like this can be found on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to remain forward with probably the most trusted enterprise information supply.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

SEC Delays VanEck Bitcoin ETF Decision Yet Again, Deadline Pushed to July

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the VanEck bitcoin ETF again, saying in a filing that it wanted public commentary. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has once again delayed its decision on the VanEck bitcoin ETF, the regulator announced in a filing published on June 16. The decision follows the first announcement of a delay in April when it requested an extension of 45 days to make a decision on the approval. The next deadline is set for July 2021.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

SEC Postpones VanEck Bitcoin ETF Ruling Once Again

An approval from the SEC would make the VanEck Bitcoin ETF the first open Bitcoin exchange-traded product in the US but the SEC continues to delay this. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday postponed its decision to approve the VanEck Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by 45 days. The ETF proposition made by the investment fund manager has been under review from the regulatory board since mid-March this year. This is the second time the SEC has extended its evaluation window.
Marketscoinnounce.com

SEC delays its decision on VanEck BTC ETF, seeks public comments.

The US Securities Exchange Commission has a history of delaying the approval of Bitcoin ETFs. The regulatory hurdles and the indefinite rejections in the past have dented the hopes of a quick SEC approval. Crypto-enthusiasts have already been frustrated by the SEC’s reluctance to sign off on an ETF. In what is the most recent development, the US SEC further delayed passing its judgment on the VanEck Bitcoin Trust.
Stockscoincodex.com

Goldman Sachs: “Cryptocurrencies are a New Asset Class”

Goldman Sachs recognizes cryptocurrencies as an emerging asset class with unique properties. Institutional investors are advised to “treat Bitcoin as a macro asset, akin to gold, going through a social adoption phase”. Ethereum might succeed in overtaking Bitcoin as the dominant crypto in the not so distant future. As a...
Environmentbloombergtax.com

SEC Gets a New Leader for Unit That Reviews SPACs, Climate Rules

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler’s leadership team is taking shape with law professor Renee Jones being tapped to run the unit that reviews blank-check companies and will work on rules for corporations’ climate disclosures. Jones, who taught courses at Boston College Law School, will head the SEC’s...
Marketscryptoslate.com

U.S. SEC asks institutions to consider these 4 factors before trading Bitcoin

The SEC and CFTC put out a bulletin outlining what they believe are risks that investors should factor before entering the Bitcoin futures market, a release showed. As per the SEC, a futures contract is a standardized agreement to buy or sell a specific quantity of Bitcoin at a specified price on a particular date in the future. In the United States, Bitcoin is a commodity, and commodity futures trading is required to take place on futures exchanges regulated and supervised by the CFTC.
Marketsinvesting.com

SEC Announced it Will Not Tackle Cryptocurrency Regulation this Year

Late Monday afternoon, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made public its regulatory agenda for 2021. Conspicuously missing from its list of regulatory priorities for the year was any mention of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, or specific tokens such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. The regulatory omission of crypto from the SEC’s...
Economyfroggyweb.com

U.S. SEC taps new corporation finance chief, general counsel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday named a new chief to lead its unit tasked with overseeing public company disclosures, a high-profile role as the agency moves to address rising calls for greater transparency from companies about environmental, social and governance issues. Renee Jones, recently...
Florida Statecrowdfundinsider.com

Florida Dentist Caught Up in SEC Enforcement Action Including Tokenized Securities

Radjabli and Apis Capital have agreed to settle the allegations with the SEC without admitting nor denying the SEC charges. The SEC complaint further alleges that Radjabli and Apis Capital manipulated the securities market for Veritone, Inc., a publicly-traded AI firm company, by announcing in December 2018 an unsolicited cash tender offer to purchase Veritone for $200 million, when, in truth, Radjabli and Apis Capital lacked the financing, or any reasonable ability to complete the deal. The SEC states that Radjabli allegedly generated $162,800 in illicit profits on the resulting increase in Veritone’s stock price by trading Veritone securities on behalf of Apis Capital and an affiliated fund.
Marketscryptonewspipe.com

Thailand: SEC to Ban Trading of NFTs, Meme Coins, Fan Tokens

The Thai financial regulator is having none of the meme coins, NFTs, fan tokens, and exchange tokens. Thai SEC Prohibits Trading of Meme Tokens In an announcement made recently, the Thai financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stated it was putting a ban on several of the hottest trading tokens in the cryptocurrency.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

SEC hints that crypto regulation not a priority

SEC silent on crypto regulation in regulatory agenda. The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has left out Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the list of its regulatory agenda for the spring which they released recently. This is in the wake of comments made by the chairman of the regulatory body...
Businessbeincrypto.com

State Street Expands Into Crypto and Tokenization

The financial services provider State Street Corp. has announced the launch of its new division. One that will allow the company to expand into cryptocurrencies, tokenization, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and blockchain technology. “The world of finance is changing,” the company announced from its official Twitter account. “We are...