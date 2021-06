After losing a “damning” court case last month, Royal Dutch Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden promised last week that the company will “rise to the challenge” of hitting “ambitious climate targets”, says Francesca Washtell on This is Money. While the company had already vowed to cut its net carbon emission to zero by 2050, a Dutch court ruled last month that by 2030 it must also reduce them by 45% from 2019 levels. While the company will appeal, the ruling still applies immediately, so it has vowed to fast-track plans for the energy transition and cut emissions “in a way that remains purposeful and profitable”.