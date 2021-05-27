Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Capital Calls: Bayer’s weedkiller woes just won’t die

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SD4aG_0aD79Kja00
A woman uses a Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller spray without glyphosate in a garden in Ercuis near Paris, France, May 6, 2018.

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

HARD TO KILL. If only Bayer’s (BAYGn.DE) lawyers were as successful in tackling unwanted problems as its Roundup weedkiller. Shares in the 51 billion euro German group fell 5% on Thursday read more after a U.S. judge threw out its plans for handling future cancer litigation surrounding the product. Bayer said it would not increase the $2 billion already set aside for potential new claims. But shareholders looking for concrete legal alternatives might be disappointed.

Bayer and the U.S. government say Roundup is safe. Yet the firm has already spent $9.6 billion settling a class action suit with Americans who said it gave them non-Hodgkin lymphoma. If a planned review sees Bayer stop selling its weedkiller in the U.S. residential market, it could mean a 300 million euro sales hit. Based on Bayer’s 26% EBITDA margin and 8 times trading multiple, that equates to just over 600 million euros of value, a fraction of the 2.5 billion euros shed on Thursday. Investors are bracing for a worse outcome. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Reclusive Australia’s reckoning draws nearer

NetEase music spinoff hits right notes

Uber union

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s D.C. space battle

LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#U S Investors#Cancer#Potential Investors#German#Americans#Lseg#Shareholders#Capital Calls#Global Finance#Unwanted Problems#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Netease Music Spinoff#Ebitda Margin#Concise Insights#Expert Analysis#Financial Commentary#Union Jeff Bezos#Hong Kong#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Euro
Related
Marketshbr.org

Capitalism Won’t Thrive on Value Investing Alone

A month ago, Charles de Vaulx, a prominent financier fell to his death from his 10th floor New York office, an apparent suicide. Unlike brokers who had jumped in the 1930s Crash, de Vaulx, a resolute value investor, had shunned debt, keeping as much as 40% of funds in cash when he couldn’t find attractive investments.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Bayer Mulls Ending US Retail Sales Of Weedkiller Glyphosate: Reuters

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer AG’s (OTC: BAYRY) plan to try and limit the cost of future class action claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable,” reports Reuters. The company called into question the future sale of glyphosate-based products to gardeners...
EWG

Bayer may end sales of toxic weedkiller Roundup for residential use

SAN FRANCISCO – After a federal judge rejected a proposed $2 billion settlement for all future claims that Roundup causes cancer, the maker of the widely used weedkiller said it will consider whether to end its sale in the U.S. for residential use. German-based Bayer AG had proposed to set...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Reclusive Australia’s reckoning draws nearer

Concise insights on global finance. BORDER PATROL. Isolation is starting to work against Australia. Its zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 is putting the state of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, back into a week-long lockdown read more after a fresh outbreak. A five-day closure in February cost businesses more than an estimated A$1 billion ($774 million). This freeze could be more painful, given the government has started cutting back financial support.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s D.C. space battle

Concise insights on global finance. COUNTDOWN. A fight between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos over whose rocket firm will dominate the space race is about egos as big as the universe. But a battle in Washington, D.C. over funding for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shows the contest centers just as much on earthly influence.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: UK’s retail surge papers over hidden nasties

Concise insights on global finance. RETAIL THERAPY. British shoppers are back in force but maybe not for long. Retail sales jumped 9.2% in April when physical stores reopened after months of Covid-related restrictions. The surge was more than double the 4.5% rise economists had expected read more . Pent-up demand from shoppers confined to their homes, unseasonably chilly weather and a burst of consumer confidence following better-than-expected unemployment data all explain the spending splurge.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Bitcoin salaries

Concise insights on global finance. ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER CRYPTO. It's still rare but some people are paid in bitcoin, including a few U.S. athletes. Last year, National Football League player Russell Okung became the first in his game to get part of his $13 million salary in the digital currency. In April, the Sacramento Kings basketball team said it would provide the option of being paid in bitcoin read more .
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Microsoft’s final browser verdict

Concise insights on global finance. EXPLORER JOINS CLIPPY. Microsoft (MSFT.O) is finally sending Internet Explorer to the graveyard. It’s an ignoble end for the web browser that figured prominently in the software giant’s epic battle against the U.S. Department of Justice two decades ago. Microsoft ultimately won. But the tussle took its toll. It’s a reminder that victory over watchdogs has a price.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Morgan Stanley’s stars realign

Concise insights on global finance. MORGAN GRINDER. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is following two Wall Street trends. The financial firm run by James Gorman on Thursday said it’s doing a reshuffle, naming investment bank and trading boss Ted Pick and wealth management head Andy Saperstein as co-presidents. Investment-management honcho Dan Simkowitz gets a new strategy title, while Chief Financial Officer Jon Pruzan becomes a chief operating officer.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Ryanair’s legal win lacks victory lap

Concise insights on global finance. LEGAL AID. Ryanair (RYA.I) has scored half a legal victory over state aid to its rivals. Europe’s second-highest court ruled on Wednesday that the European Commission was wrong to approve a 3.4 billion euro Dutch government bailout for KLM and a similar 1.2 billion euro Portuguese package for local carrier TAP read more . That sounds like an important affirmation of the rules governing the fairness of the bloc’s internal market. The snag is that there’s no chance of either airline having to pay back the money.
Metal MiningPosted by
Reuters

Mining company can't gag activist investor during lawsuit

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd lost a bid to keep its largest minority shareholder from questioning the Canadian mine operator about its Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, while the shareholder pursues litigation against the company. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said on Tuesday that he would not bar...
AgricultureDaily Item

EPA report on dicamba casts new doubt on weedkiller's future, insiders say

ST. LOUIS — Farmers, lawyers and scientists said this past week that the future of the weedkiller dicamba now faces fresh uncertainty after an Environmental Protection Agency report revealed that senior Trump-era staffers improperly influenced the decision to re-approve the controversial herbicide in 2018. The report does more than sow...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Lenovo’s battery is running low

Concise insights on global finance. POWER-SAVING MODE. The pandemic has revived once-sluggish demand for personal computers and tablets, but Lenovo (0992.HK) may struggle to fill it. Quarterly sales at the $15 billion PC maker surged 48% from a year earlier – the highest growth in almost a decade. That helped turbocharge a sixfold increase in net income to $260 million.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: China’s bitcoin crackdown redux is welcome

Concise insights on global finance. DEVOUTLY TO BE WISH'D. Beijing is reviving its distrust of cryptocurrencies. In 2017 it shut down domestic exchanges, but stopped short of making it illegal to own bitcoin and left miners alone. Now they too are being forced to shut down read more , partly because bitcoin production consumes 128 terawatt hours of energy per year. Chinese regulators with experience fighting speculation in exotic assets like egg futures and ornamental walnuts are also trying to stop financial institutions from dabbling in crypto assets, which are particularly risky as they evade capital controls. As with the prior crackdown, decision-makers in Beijing have set off a double-digit drop in bitcoin’s value .