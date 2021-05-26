‘Let It Happen’: Legendary Bruce Botnick on Engineering ‘The Doors’

The photo above is of Bruce Botnick with the band from Poppi Studios, February 10, 1971, during mix sessions for ‘L.A. Woman.’. For over a half-century, dropping the needle on The Doors’ monolithic self-titled debut has almost universally been followed by John Densmore’s bossa nova beat and Ray Manzarek’s piano bass bursting from the left channel, Robby Krieger’s skidding blues riff falling in from the right and Jim Morrison’s cocksure growl coming in front-and-center as the band invited curious minds to “Break On Through.” Though The Doors was originally released in both mono and stereo in the dawning of 1967, the album’s stereo mix came to be the definitive version as the songs settled into their vaunted place in the American musical canon. Despite the beloved album’s numerous reissues and reiterations through the years, vinyl releases of the mono mix have remained largely elusive, giving it a kind of shadowy, quasi-mythic status among fans and collectors.