Enfocus Announces the Release of Switch 2021 Spring: The Dawning of the End User Era

 14 days ago

Gent, Belgium – Enfocus, the leader in PDF quality control, advanced PDF editing and workflow automation for the graphic arts industry announces the release of the latest update to Switch, the workflow automation platform for printers. Switch 2021 Spring delivers with a list of new features, improvements and Node.js additions. Last year, the focus was on the creators. Enfocus made Switch more flexible and scriptable than ever by supporting Node.js. This year, the attention is turned to the end users.

