Lightning has struck twice for the United States Postal Service and for the City of Warrensburg. A resident and his girlfriend, both of Warrensburg, involved in mail theft. Tyrone V. Read Jr., 27, of Warrensburg, plead guilty in federal court on Thursday, May 27, to his role in a conspiracy to steal gift cards from the mail. Read, a former contractor working for the U.S. Postal Service, was employed as a driver for the trucking company that held the contract to transport mail to and from post offices in Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Odessa, and Concordia, Mo.