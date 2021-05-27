Cancel
Congress & Courts

Judges Ruling Could Be Bad For Small-Scale Pig Farmers

By Travis Cleven
94.3 Jack FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent federal district court ruling that was unchallenged, could result in a 2.5% loss in pork packing plant capacity across the country according to the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC). The council says that the ruling would lower income by over $80 million for small-scale U.S. hog farmers. This is why they’re trying to push the Department of Ag to step in before the ruling takes effect at the end of June. The federal court’s decision also shot down a provision of USDA’s New Swine Inspection System, which allowed for faster line speeds in pork facilities.

