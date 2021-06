OMAHA (DTN) -- July corn is down 15 3/4 cents per bushel, July soybeans are up 12 cents, July KC wheat is down 5 cents, July Chicago wheat is down 7 1/2 cents and July Minneapolis wheat is up 11 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 8.38 points and July crude oil is up $1.08 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.100 and August gold is up $4.70 per ounce. Minneapolis wheat, soybeans and bean oil are maintaining solid gains at midday with the Northern Plains forecast to get hot and remain dry through the middle of June. Corn and winter wheat futures are under pressure, giving up some of Tuesday's gains on good crop ratings and a chance for better rain past June 10, and ongoing showers in the Eastern Corn Belt.