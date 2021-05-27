vjoon K4 version 12: Enhanced Team Collaboration

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) today released a new Enhanced Model Term Sheet v2.0, in partnership with Aumni, an investment analytics company. This update is the product of the largest aggregate analysis of private venture deal term data conducted to date. The Enhanced Model Term Sheet 2.0, which allows an investor to draft term sheets while comparing terms against market benchmarks, is powered by a database that now includes more than 100,000 venture transactions, representing over 40,000 investors with a combined network of over $1 trillion in assets under management. Version 2.0 can be downloaded for free by clicking here.