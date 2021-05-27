vjoon K4 version 12: Enhanced Team Collaboration
Create and edit sticky notes now offered in Approval Manager. Hamburg/Bönningstedt – vjoon, a global leader in industry-independent digital content management solutions, today announced the release of vjoon K4 version 12. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the shift of many offices to remote work, the focus of this release was on optimizing Approval Manager for team collaboration. This was accompanied by improvements in the user experience (UX) and in the integration with seven, vjoon’s modern DAM platform.whattheythink.com