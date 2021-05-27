Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Another adphos Instantaneous Drying Solution for Battery Production Lines

whattheythink.com
 14 days ago

Again, a leading Asian battery company has selected adphos proprietary aNIR® -drying solution for its new processing lines. This time the drying of barrier coatings for battery separators on temperature sensitive polymer films will be realized in the new production lines with aNIR®-driers. The aNIR®-driers enable here drying processes in a fraction of a second, compared of today required 5 to even 10 s with convection dryer-based solutions. With a dryer space requirement of only 10 % of the conventional dryer sizes, now even very compact and low-tension vertical coating lines can be realized with the aNIR®-systems. In addition, thanks to the fully electro-thermal aNIR®-technology, energy saving of up to 80 % and no CO2 emissions, has to be addressed. Furthermore, the application for the drying of water as well as solvent-based coatings is possible and already realized. Therefor for battery electrode coatings, either as integrated and booster aNIR®-solutions or completely stand-alone with the proprietary BearLITE®-process are given. The resulting battery products provide greater power, higher energy density and performance compared to traditional dried battery electrodes. Even dynamic heat assisted NIR-processing in electrode calendering processing is successfully proven.

whattheythink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Lines#New Production#Energy Saving#Drying#Solution#Water Systems#Production Systems#Power Systems#Power Lines#Asian#Nir#Battery Separators#Polymer#Barrier Coatings#Processes#Solvent Based Coatings#Emissions#Driers#Company#Therefor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
Related
Businesspower-technology.com

Northvolt raises $2.75bn to increase battery production capacity

Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt has raised $2.75bn in equity to increase the battery cell production capacity of its factory in northern Sweden. The factory, currently in development, is being expanded to meet growing demand for electric vehicles. The equity raise will also support the company’s research and development efforts in...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Scrutinizing Cylindrical Battery for Electric Vehicle Market segmental trends over 2021-2027

The business intelligence report on Cylindrical Battery for Electric Vehicle market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Economybostonnews.net

Lightweight, Fuel-efficient Vehicles to Foster Global Engineering Plastics Market: Fairfield Market Research

Global annual production of engineering plastics surpasses the volume of 25 million tons, and the demand for engineering plastics accounts for over 10% of the total demand for plastics worldwide. Superior performance than their standard counterparts has been solidifying the position of engineering plastics as an ideal material for tough engineering applications. Their lighter weight and relatively easy manufacturing in any desired shape will continue to account for widespread adoption as a preferred substitute for traditional engineering materials such as metals, and wood.
Troy, MIrubbernews.com

Dayco partners with HFAK for viscous damper production

TROY, Mich.—Dayco Products will expand its portfolio for commercial vehicle and heavy-duty applications in viscous dampers via a partnership with China-based Jiangsu Hongfeng Co. Ltd. (HFAK). Troy-based Dayco makes engine products and drive systems for the automotive and industrial markets. The company launched the partnership May 3. With more than...
Businessthefabricator.com

Savannah Industrial Solutions adds paint line

Savannah, Tenn.-based Savannah Industrial Solutions, part of the portfolio of companies operated by Big Shoulders Capital and Iroquois Industrial Group, has added a semiautomated, five-stage powder coat paint line for creating metal counters, cabinets, and other displays in nearly any color. The line also will allow the company to paint metal parts up to 6 ft. long for other businesses.
Businessjust-auto.com

Ascend expands HiDura LCPA production capacity

Ascend Performance Materials has expanded production capacity for HiDura long-chain polyamides in its Greenwood, South Carolina, plant. The supplier said its multi-million dollar expansion would help meet growing demand for its new product line. Launched in November 2020, HiDura PA610 and 612 products are used in a variety of automotive...
Businesspowderbulksolids.com

Dow Plans New MDI Distillation and Prepolymers Plant

American chemicals and materials giant Dow revealed plans Wednesday to construct a new integrated MDI distillation and prepolymers facility at its manufacturing site in Freeport, TX. The asset will replace its existing North American capacity in La Porte, TX and will allow the firm to increase its supply of the product by 30%.
EnvironmentHigh Performance Composites

ThermHex, EconCore invest in automated production for sandwich panels, recycled PET

In February, thermoplastic honeycomb core producer ThermHex Waben GmbH (Halle, Germany), a licensee of EconCore (Leuven, Belgium), announced a €1 million capital increase and plans for process optimization and production expansion; in June, the company announced 12% growth over the past year, as well as increased efforts toward quality certification.
Constructionatlantanews.net

Modular Construction Market Research 2021

The worldwide modular building market measurement was valued at usd 67.74 billion in 2019 along with is predicted to get to usd 106.22 billion by 2027, showing a cagr of 5.9 % throughout the estimate period. We remain in process of fixing up modular construction market about covid-19 impact. modular...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Indian manufacturer orders 1.2 GW solar production line

Gujarati company Solex Energy has signed a deal for 1.2 GW of solar module production equipment from China’s Jinchen Machinery as it plans to expand output. The 600 MW first phase of the fab will be commissioned by October, according to the manufacturer. A memorandum of understanding signed with Jinchen stipulates the installation of phase two will begin as soon as the initial production capacity goes into operation.
Industrybicmagazine.com

Cryopeak LNG Solutions announces new production facility

Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation, a Richmond, BC based company, has announced the commencement of operations at its new liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facility in Fort Nelson, BC. Cryopeak's new facility is the most northern LNG production plant in Canada. The plant will supply LNG to Northern Canadian communities, as...
Marketsatlantanews.net

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation worth $31.5 billion by 2026

According to a research report "System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The growing Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial automation, increasing safety and security concerns propelling the demand for automation systems, demand for low-cost, energy-efficient production processes by manufacturing plants, and advancements in the cloud computing technology are expected to drive the market from 2021 to 2026. The market for system integrators for industrial automation is well established and has many growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of automation products and solutions by small-scale players.
ChemistryElectronicsWeekly.com

Another step on the road to graphene mass production

Graphene can be grown on all sorts of substrates using chemical vapour deposition, but it is riddled with defects and cannot easily be removed for further processing. Growth it on liquid catalyst shows promise, as the liquid surface is naturally flat, and devoid of crystal structure that can encourage periodic defects in the graphene.
Industryfacilityexecutive.com

Cortec Dry Boiler Layup Solution

The Boiler Lizard Plus from Cortec® Corporation is an easy-to-use two-part complete dry-layup set that protects boilers from corrosion all the way from shutdown through initial startup. It combines the Boiler Lizard, known for dry layup, with the Boiler Egg, which activates at the end of boiler layup to protect against oxygen pitting during the critical startup phase. Little or no surface prep is needed, and the products do not need to be removed when bringing the boiler online.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Eufy launches a new SoloCam line of battery-powered security cameras

(Pocket-lint) - Anker's smart home brand, Eufy, is introducing a new lineup of battery-powered security cameras under a brand called SoloCam. The new lineup consists of two “Essential” standard cameras, two spotlight cameras, and one solar-powered camera. These security cameras feature local storage and can work without a separate hub. Eufy is promising four months of battery on a single charge, plus all the cameras come with 8GB of local storage, which Eufy said should be good for about two months of video.
Economytctmagazine.com

Paragon 28 acquires Additive Orthopaedics product lines

Orthopaedic medical device firm Paragon 28 has acquired the product lines of Additive Orthopaedics for an undisclosed amount. Paragon 28 focuses exclusively on products for feet and ankles and has sought to takeover Additive Orthopaedics to expand and improve its product portfolio. In particular, Paragon 28 has been attracted by...
Electronicshappymag.tv

Sick of batteries in the studio? ReVolt is an ingenious solution

Sure, batteries are handy – but are definitely great for the environment. ReVolt presents an alternative harnessing the humble USB connection. Irish company MyVolts has developed the ultimate battery replacement system called ReVolt. Using a dummy battery and bridge cable to connect to a USB port on your computer or...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Battery Recycling Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Accurec Recycling GmbH And Battery Solutions LLC Among Others|Technavio

The battery recycling market is expected to grow by USD 6.28 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the battery recycling market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain...
Mason City, IAPosted by
Equipment Today

Stellar Industries to Purchase MD Products and Solutions

Stellar Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of service vehicles, cranes, and hooklift hoists, announces the asset purchase of MD Products and Solutions (MDPS), a manufacturer of agricultural and utility-focused trailer products, along with their current facilities located at 2421 15th Street SW, Mason City, IA. Stellar has retained the employees of...