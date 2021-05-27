Cancel
One Year Full-Time Faculty Position: Graphic Communications Management, Ryerson University, Toronto

whattheythink.com
 14 days ago

Located in downtown Toronto, the largest and most culturally diverse city in Canada and on the territory of the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee and the Wendat Peoples, the School of Graphic Communications Management in the Faculty of Communication & Design at Ryerson University invites applications for a Limited Term Faculty position at the rank of Assistant Professor in areas such as premedia workflow and automation for print and/or packaging applications. Broad knowledge of graphic arts technology is an asset. The appointment shall be effective July 1, 2021 for a one-year term, subject to final budgetary approval.

