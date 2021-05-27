Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The AZA Partners with Videotel Digital To Launch the Videotel Digital Association Partner Program

whattheythink.com
 14 days ago

San Diego – Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers, today announced that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is the debut partner for their 2021 Association Partner Program.

whattheythink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Dvd#Digital Signage#Marketing Software#Product Sales#Digital Content#Business Software#Software Sales#The Aza Partners#The Association Of Zoos#Videotel Digital#Sales Marketing#Newatvideotel#Free Software#Educational Content#Media Player Sales#Client Installations#Executive Vice President#Aza Members#Interactive Exhibits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Businessthepaypers.com

Digital River, TreviPay partner with Lenovo to enhance its B2B buying experience

Digital River has announced that its payment solution with TreviPay is now live on Lenovo in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and France. According to the press release, the solution offers Lenovo’s B2B customers a flexible purchasing experience to better manage cash flow and reduce friction with buyers. TreviPay, enabled through Digital River’s Global Seller Services, provides B2B brands with a competitive edge by offering improved ecommerce checkout options for buyers to pay on their preferred terms.
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Knight Frank announces major partner and associate promotions

Knight Frank has promoted 159 staff members across the firm. The company has promoted 67 to partner and 92 to associate. Alistair Elliott, senior partner and group chairman at Knight Frank, commented: “Despite a challenging year, the firm has outperformed all expectations. This robust performance, against a backdrop of some of the toughest trading conditions we have ever experienced, is a true testament to our brilliant people and unique Partnership structure.
West Des Moines, IAthegazette.com

Hy-Vee partners with Google Cloud to bolster digital initiatives

Hy-Vee entered a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud to “drive new and unique innovation for its customers,” the West Des Moines-based grocer said Wednesday. Hy-Vee will use Google Cloud for its Hy-Vee Aisles Online platform that allows customers to shop online for groceries. Google Cloud also will affect Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian services and vaccine scheduling system.
Businessaithority.com

Ingram Micro’s IT Channel Partners Gain An Advantage With “Core to Edge” Advanced Solutions For Securing And Managing The Distributed Enterprise

Multi-million-dollar Investments Give Channel Partners In 122 Countries Complex Advanced Technology Solutions To Address The Cybersecurity And Data Center Needs Of Work From Anywhere And The Digital Systems To Provide A More Exceptional Customer Experience. Ingram Micro Inc.’s multi-million-dollar investments within its global Advanced Solutions organization are resulting in new...
Businessmonitordaily.com

Boxlight Partners with TEQlease Capital to Launch Customer Financing Program

Boxlight, a provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, partnered with TEQlease Capital to launch Boxlight Financial Services, a financial services program that will help customers such as schools, school districts, companies and other organizations acquire technology. The program will allow customers to lease or finance Boxlight’s Mimio...
Businessfinovate.com

Glia and Posh Partner to Bring Digital Member Service to TwinStar Credit Union

Multiple-time Finovate Best of Show winner Glia and Conversational AI specialist Posh Technologies have teamed up to bring new customer engagement options to TwinStar Credit Union. “The financial institutions that provide customers and members with a strategic blend of human touch and AI will have high retention and acquisition rates,”...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Industrial Networking Solutions Acquires DH Wireless Solutions, Inc.

RICHARDSON, Texas (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Ergotech Controls, Inc. dba Industrial Networking Solutions (“INS”) announced today the acquisition of DH Wireless Solutions, Inc. (“DH Wireless”), a value-add reseller and systems integrator for wireless Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity applications. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, DH Wireless...
Technologychannele2e.com

Podcast: AppRiver Partner Program Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is Justin Gilbert, senior director of channel marketing at AppRiver, a Zix company. Gilbert describes key productivity, security and compliance services that AppRiver partners now offer to end-customers. He also digs into AppRiver’s Phenomenal Care strategy for partner support. And he highlights a partner program expansion from North America to Europe.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Dynamic Yield and FullStory Partner to Enhance Personalization Process with Rich Digital Experience Analytics

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced a technology partnership with FullStory, a global leader in digital experience insights and analytics, enabling brands to more deeply understand, measure, and improve the impact of their personalization efforts. Through the partnership, brands can now easily surface combined insights into what happened - and why - for ongoing or in-the-moment optimizations that empathize with individual customer needs, preferences, and struggles.
Rochester, MIoakland.edu

OU partners with Digital Marketing Institute on new certificate program

Oakland University PACE is offering the Digital Marketing Pro Certificate in partnership with the Digital Marketing Institute. Students who complete the course and then pass the three-hour exam will receive a Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing from DMI and also the Professional Certified Marketer (PCM) award from the American Marketing Association.
Entertainmenthfndigital.com

Heimtextil launches digital materials library

Frankfurt, Germany – Heimtextil is now showing a selection of innovative materials from all over the world in its new digital Future Materials Library. The virtual library is an outgrowth of the Future Materials exhibit at the last in-person Heimtextil show, which took place in January 2020. The selections encompass materials that are commercially viable as well as those still in development.
Personal FinanceTimes Union

NFP and Vault Partner to Launch Exclusive Group Excess Liability Insurance Program

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, and Vault, a fast-growing provider of personal insurance for successful individuals and families today announced the launch of the NFP/Vault Group Excess Program. NFP’s Private Client Group (PCG) will be the exclusive agent of this program, offering Vault’s personal excess liability insurance product to groups of high net worth (HNW) individuals through wealth management advisors, employee benefit brokers, law firms and other trusted advisors, and directly to employer groups.
PoliticsComputer Weekly

MoD launches digital strategy

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched a 10-year digital strategy, focusing on creating a digital backbone and enabling the department to exploit data and innovation. The strategy includes plans to establish a “digital foundry”, a federated ecosystem of digital innovators and developers, and includes a defence-specific artificial intelligence (AI) centre.
Businessthepaypers.com

Wipro partners Finastra to help banks go digital

Wipro and Finastra have partnered to help corporate banks across Asia-Pacific accelerate their digital transformation. The companies will create an offering that combines Wipro’s services catalogue with Finastra’s front-to-back trade finance and cash management solutions. A recent Finastra study showed that corporate banking clients have shifted their focus towards real-time...
BusinessSFGate

Energage Launches Partner Program to Meet Growing Demand for Workplace Culture Solutions

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Energage – a purpose-driven technology company that empowers workplace excellence, today announced the Energage Partner Program. The past year has seen a massive shift in how work gets done around the world. As a result, organizational performance and workplace culture have become mission critical issues that are now top of mind of every business leader. With its fully integrated survey and people analytics platform that includes the prestigious Top Workplaces program, Energage is uniquely positioned to provide a mix of solutions that’s right for each partner.
Orange, CTStamford Advocate

Momenta Appoints Michael Dolbec as Managing Partner, Digital Industry Ventures

Former Managing Director of GE Ventures, LG Electronics Ventures, Orange Ventures, and 3Com Ventures to expand Momenta's venture investments. BOSTON, SAN FRANCISCO, and ZURICH (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Momenta, the leading Digital Industry venture capital firm is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Dolbec as Managing Partner. For more...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Clockworks Analytics Launches Partner Program for Digital Transformation of Mechanical, Controls, and Engineering Services

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Clockworks Analytics, the world’s most widely utilized cloud-based building analytics company, formally announced the launch of its partner program. The program will drive the digital transformation of building management by helping mechanical, controls, and engineering companies utilize the award-winning Clockworks software to provide a more predictive level of service to buildings across the globe.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

BlackLine Transforms Global Partner Program

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it is expanding its global partner program to scale the business, drive sustained growth and customer success through a world-class partner ecosystem, and further penetrate the combined $28B opportunity in the financial close and accounts receivable automation markets.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Martello Launches Global Partner Program Enabling Microsoft 365 Digital Experience Monitoring Services for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

New partner LDI joins to offer unique Microsoft 365 and Teams digital experience monitoring to its more than 7,000 clients. Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring (“DEM”) solutions announces the launch of its channel partner program and welcomes partner LDI to the program. Martello’s partner program allows managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to bring the benefits of Martello’s Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams digital experience monitoring platform to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). LDI, a New York-based leader in the supply, sale and service of digital office technology with more than 7,000 small and medium sized enterprise customers, has joined the program.
Businesswhattheythink.com

Xaar Partners with BNI in Establishing Joint Digital Printing Laboratory in Beijing

Contract signing by BNI General Manager Mr. Qiao Peixin and Xaar Asia General Manager Mr. Samuel Tam. Xaar, the leading inkjet printing technology group, has signed a cooperation agreement to establish a ‘Joint Digital Printing Laboratory’ with the Beijing National Innovation Institute of Lightweight Ltd. (BNI). The signing ceremony was...