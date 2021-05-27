The AZA Partners with Videotel Digital To Launch the Videotel Digital Association Partner Program
San Diego – Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers, today announced that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is the debut partner for their 2021 Association Partner Program.whattheythink.com