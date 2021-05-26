Dorothy Ashby’s Harp Masterpiece

“Nowhere does one come to know an artist better than in his prints [and] the woodcut is the most graphic of the print processes”. Fancy owning art the Nazis considered ‘degenerate‘? Won’t someone think of the children, the censors wail, as they viewed German artist Ernst Kirchner’s expressionist paintings. Before we get to Kirchner (6 May 1880 – 15 June 1938), American author Judy Blume has something to say about censorship, albeit when it comes to books: “Censors never go after books unless kids already like them. I don’t even think they know to go after books until they know that children are interested in reading this book, therefore there must be something in it that’s wrong.”