Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cosmos Speciality Chemicals Announces the Launch of Environment-Friendly Microenz BS for Textile Industries

whattheythink.com
 14 days ago

Sourced through enzymatic process to reduce degradation of garments/fabrics. New Delhi – Cosmo Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd, a wholly Indian subsidiary of Cosmo Films Ltd., announces the development of Microenz BS sourced through enzymatic process, making it an environment-friendly alkaline pectatelyase. Thus, it helps eliminating the challenges posed by the chemical when sourced through traditional processes such as high ETP load, usage of very harsh chemicals, wastage of water and time etc.

whattheythink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Innovation#Business Innovation#Business Processes#Textile Industries#Indian#Cosmo Films Ltd#Business Head#Microenz Bs 1 0 To#Cellulose#Traditional Processes#Company#Sustainability#Alkali Treated Goods#Bio Scoured Cotton#Fabric#Process Optimisation#Functional Finish#Environment#Increased Yarn Elongation#Combination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
Electronicsprunderground.com

Air Innovations® Announces MyZone™ Console Management System & Personal Desk Environment

Air Innovations®, the leader in environmental control units (ECUs), announced the availability of its MyZone™ personal desk environment. The MyZone personal desk environment is a console management system that can be attached to a personal work surface and combines environmental control, lighting control, and lift functions inside a single unit. The user can control these features with a non-fixed controller, which can be positioned anywhere on their desk.
Environmentchemengonline.com

Sumitomo Chemical announces new recycling alliance

Sumitomo Chemical Co. (Tokyo, Japan) has agreed to start studying a possible business alliance with Rever Holdings Corp., a major Japanese integrated recycling company engaged in the management of scrap metal and other recyclable waste from used cars and home appliances, to accelerate material recycling efforts towards achieving a sustainable circular economy. The companies plan to conclude the study within one year.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Europe Fleet Management Software Market report focuses on the key aspects of the Market to ensure maximum benefit and growth by: Geotab Inc., GPS Insight, NexTraq, LLC, Omnitracs, Wheels, Inc.

The latest research documentation titled "Europe Fleet Management Software Market" is a recently Published on business market insights that covers every aspect of Europe Fleet Management Software 2021 along with an in-detailed analysis of growth elements, trends, Forecast, size, Share, demand, and distribution. This report also evaluates the past and current Europe Fleet Management Software# values to predict future market directions between the forecast period 2021 to 2028. This Research Report segments the Europe Fleet Management Software Market according to Type, Application, and Regions. Flexible Paper Packaging Competitive Analysis: The existence of large, small, and local vendors in the market creates high competition.
Industryspecialtyfabricsreview.com

AATCC launches call for presentations for Digital Textile Printing Conference

Presentation topics are now being accepted for the December 2021 Digital Textile Printing Conference co-sponsored by AATCC and PRINTING United Alliance. Now in its sixth consecutive year, the conference delivers relevant, cutting edge content. The 2021 conference program will focus on solutions-based topics in the following areas:. Global market conditions...
Electronicswhattheythink.com

Market-Ready Support Enhances Xaar Nitrox Printhead Integration

Cambridge – The recent launch of the Xaar Nitrox printhead has been further underlined by the immediate availability of comprehensive software and electronics support, designed to minimize the time required for its integration by OEMs. Market leading suppliers Meteor Inkjet and Global Inkjet Systems (GIS) have announced their support for...
huntinglife.com

Huk Launches New Environment-Friendly Waypoint Collection

Huk’s new Waypoint Collection offers the ideal protection for both anglers and the ocean at the same time. Made primarily from recycled bottles, the Waypoint Collection features a hoodie, long sleeve shirt, 7.5” men’s shorts, men’s pants, and 2.5” women’s shorts. Huk has partnered with REPREVE® to incorporate recycled materials...
EconomyStamford Advocate

ExsoMed Corporation Announces Enhanced Innovative Product ArcPhix™ Angled Compression Screw to Achieve Functional Flexion in DIP Joint Fusions

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. ExsoMed Corporation, a privately held U.S.-based medical device company providing orthopaedic surgeons with innovative solutions in hand surgery, today announced that it will make commercially available an enhanced version of its ArcPhix angled compression screw to promote a controlled approach to achieving functional flexion in DIP (distal interphalangeal) joint fusions.
Medical & Biotechjustmeans.com

Kimberly-Clark Partners With Leading Biotech Innovator to Design Sustainable Alternatives to Traditional Plastics

Tweet This: .@KCCorp has partnered with leading biotech innovator to design sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3z92DW5. Kimberly-Clark wants to create the next generation of sustainable materials without compromising on product performance and quality. Last year, the company announced its ambition to reduce the use of traditional fossil fuel-based plastics by 50% by 2030. The company knows that achieving this ambition and reducing its plastics footprint takes game-changing innovation and collaboration with industry-leading partners.
Economyprunderground.com

Appraisal Industry Leaders Announce Launch of new Company, Legacy Claims Services

Mark Petty and Patrick Wright are excited to announce the launch of their new independent appraisal company, Legacy Claims Services. Petty and Wright have been leaders in the insurance appraisal industry for many years, building a reputation for accuracy and reliability. Legacy Claims Services will be based on values that represent the clients they serve, building a legacy that their families can be proud of.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Madison Industries Leadership Announcements

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Industries, one of the world's largest privately held companies, announced today two exciting leadership moves aimed at delivering on its mission of making the world safer, healthier, more productive while building something truly remarkable. Alex Joseph has been promoted to Vice Chair of...
Economyfurninfo.com

Precision Textiles Develops Fiberglass- & Chemical-Free FR Mattress Barrier as Healthier & Safer Alternative

Precision Textiles, a supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive and healthcare industries, has introduced another innovation to its FR solutions product portfolio for mattresses with its new IQFit Glass Free line of barriers for mattress foam cores. The new products are fiberglass-free, chemical-free, highly breathable and are available as a sock as well as wide-width format which is laminated to the mattress ticking fabric. They were designed in response to the hazards some consumers have experienced with fiberglass and chemically treated FR barriers.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Folding Privacy Screen Market Gaining Popularity and Developing Huge Business Opportunities Till 2021:2028 | CeilBlue, Omnimed, Fabrication Enterprises, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc. & More

Worldwide Folding Privacy Screen Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Folding Privacy Screen Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Folding Privacy Screen Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Folding Privacy Screen Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Gold Mining Chemicals Market Crucial Aspects Of The Industry By Segments To 2031

The Worldwide Gold Mining Chemicals Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about Gold Mining Chemicals marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in Gold Mining Chemicals market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
Industrythekashmirimages.com

Industries cannot operate without prior environment clearance: NGT

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: Industries cannot operate without prior environment clearance (EC), the National Green Tribunal has said while holding that the State has no power to exempt the requirement. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh...
Environmentwhattheythink.com

Celebrating World Environment Day and the UN's launch of Generation Restoration

Scientists predict that we only have this decade to save the planet by protecting the habitats all life on Earth depend upon. The United Nations Decade of Restoration aims to protect and revive ecosystems around the world to reverse climate change and prevent the collapse of biodiversity. We would like to thank our Carbon Balanced Partners and users who have heard the plight of threatened habitats and chosen to make a stand by supporting conservation through World Land Trust.
Dallas, TXMoore News

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase

DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol® Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc®, Selvol Ultalux® and Selvol Premiol® up to the amounts shown in the table below. Grades. Low Viscosity. Medium & High Viscosity. USA & Canada. $360/mt. $450/mt. EMEA.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Industry By 2028

An exclusive Digital Textile Printing Inks market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Digital Textile Printing Inks market with Segments. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.