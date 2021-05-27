Cosmos Speciality Chemicals Announces the Launch of Environment-Friendly Microenz BS for Textile Industries
Sourced through enzymatic process to reduce degradation of garments/fabrics. New Delhi – Cosmo Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd, a wholly Indian subsidiary of Cosmo Films Ltd., announces the development of Microenz BS sourced through enzymatic process, making it an environment-friendly alkaline pectatelyase. Thus, it helps eliminating the challenges posed by the chemical when sourced through traditional processes such as high ETP load, usage of very harsh chemicals, wastage of water and time etc.