Cosmos Speciality Chemicals Announces the Launch of Environment-Friendly Microenz BS for Textile Industries

Precision Textiles, a supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive and healthcare industries, has introduced another innovation to its FR solutions product portfolio for mattresses with its new IQFit Glass Free line of barriers for mattress foam cores. The new products are fiberglass-free, chemical-free, highly breathable and are available as a sock as well as wide-width format which is laminated to the mattress ticking fabric. They were designed in response to the hazards some consumers have experienced with fiberglass and chemically treated FR barriers.