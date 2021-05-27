Cancel
Gray, ME

Planning Board Staff Review Committee: Jess n Nic's

 6 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the Staff Review Committee will be holding a meeting at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 to review a request by Wayne Pollard of Jess & Nic's to amend an existing Site Plan by adding a 30' x 30' outdoor seating area located behind the plaza owned by EAC LLC located at 21 Portland Road, Tax Map 43, lot 404-171, in a Village Center Zoning District. The format (i.e. virtual) and location (i.e. Pennell) of the meeting will be posted on the Town's website by Tuesday, May 25th, 2021.

Gray, ME

Cast Your Vote: Pocket Park

Will it be Greenleaf Park? Birdhouse Park? Village Green? Or perhaps McLellan Place?. These names were suggested during a public workshop in January of 2021. This vote is an initiative of the Community and the Economic Development Committee. Results of this survey will be shared with the Gray Town Council who will decide what to call the new micropark.
Gray, ME

Public Hearing Notice: Renewals

Notice is hereby given that the Gray Town Council will hold a Public Hearing on June 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held virtually with a link posted on the Town website on the day of meeting, to receive public comment on:. A Mobile Vendor license renewal...
Gray, ME

Feasibility Study: Pennell Lab Building

The Town of Gray is looking for a qualified firm to provide a feasibility study of the Pennell Lab Building, an 1897 two-story brick building that is on the National Historic Register. The building has sat dormant for at least ten years. It has recently had an asbestos abatement completed and a lead abatement of the interior will be completed in the coming months.
Gray, ME

Position Open: Community Planner

The Town of Gray is seeking a Community Planner. A rural town located between Portland and Lewiston, Gray is home to 8,200 residents and over 200 businesses. This position is responsible for the duties associated with municipal planning and community development. The Community Planner addresses planning and zoning questions, drafts...
Gray, ME

RFP for Buildings & Grounds Assessment & Analysis

The original RFP for Buildings & Grounds Assessment & Analysis had submission date of Thursday May 14th no later than 12:00 noon. The date has been changed to Friday May 14th no later than 12:00 noon. The Town of Gray is requesting bids to supply a Property Condition Assessment and...