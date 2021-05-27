Planning Board Staff Review Committee: Jess n Nic's

Notice is hereby given that the Staff Review Committee will be holding a meeting at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 to review a request by Wayne Pollard of Jess & Nic's to amend an existing Site Plan by adding a 30' x 30' outdoor seating area located behind the plaza owned by EAC LLC located at 21 Portland Road, Tax Map 43, lot 404-171, in a Village Center Zoning District. The format (i.e. virtual) and location (i.e. Pennell) of the meeting will be posted on the Town's website by Tuesday, May 25th, 2021.