Boulder, CO

The ‘poor door’ and the pattern of legalized segregation in Boulder

Boulder Clarion
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany in the Gunbarrel community are concerned that the proposed development located on the Celestial Seasonings property will continue Boulder’s affordable housing history of classism and racism. As a result of the acceptance of the status quo, Boulder permits the “poor door,” a reference to separate entrances or income-segregated buildings. When a development segregates those in market-rate housing from those in affordable housing, the separate and unequal residences force isolation of families in the affordable housing program, effectively creating a poor door, a practice now banned in multiple cities.

www.boulderweekly.com
