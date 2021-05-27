Cancel
ACTEGA and Koenig & Bauer Customers Benefit from Continuous Product Development and Seamless Support During Pandemic

whattheythink.com
 14 days ago

- Robust partnership supports customer success during challenging times. - Continued focus on high-quality, sustainable solutions enables print houses to maintain or establish a competitive edge. Germany – ACTEGA, manufacturer of coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds for the print and packaging industry, and market leading suppliers of unique press...

whattheythink.com
Posted by
TheStreet

Nextiva And Five9 Team Up To Help Businesses Deliver Seamless Customer Communications

Nextiva, a cloud communications company, announced today its partnership with Five9, Inc. (FIVN) - Get Report, a leading provider of the intelligent contact center, to deliver a new integrated Unified Communications and Cloud Contact Center offering. The joint offering will help organizations engage with customers, connect team conversations, and empower contact center agents with streamlined workflows so they can deliver outstanding customer experiences.
aithority.com

O9 Solutions and Spinnaker SCA Collaborate on Integrated Business Planning

Stanton-Johnson Strengthens Spinnaker SCA’s Team to Lead Its o9 Practice. Spinnaker SCA, a leading international provider of supply chain strategy, planning, and operational consulting, announced that it has hired Deborah Stanton-Johnson as VP of Consulting for Spinnaker SCA’s Planning and Omni-channel division. She joins the company to focus on strengthening their o9 relationship and building Spinnaker SCA’s o9 practice. In conjunction with Debbie joining the company, Spinnaker SCA is delighted to announce their official partnership with o9 Solutions, a premier AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Ms. Stanton-Johnson will lead a cohesive partnership between Spinnaker SCA and o9 Solutions, combining Spinnaker SCA’s supply chain expertise and experienced consultants, with o9 Solutions’ platform for end-to-end constraint-based planning across the complete supply chain.
atlantanews.net

Europe Fleet Management Software Market report focuses on the key aspects of the Market to ensure maximum benefit and growth by: Geotab Inc., GPS Insight, NexTraq, LLC, Omnitracs, Wheels, Inc.

The latest research documentation titled "Europe Fleet Management Software Market" is a recently Published on business market insights that covers every aspect of Europe Fleet Management Software 2021 along with an in-detailed analysis of growth elements, trends, Forecast, size, Share, demand, and distribution. This report also evaluates the past and current Europe Fleet Management Software# values to predict future market directions between the forecast period 2021 to 2028. This Research Report segments the Europe Fleet Management Software Market according to Type, Application, and Regions. Flexible Paper Packaging Competitive Analysis: The existence of large, small, and local vendors in the market creates high competition.
Posted by
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Soorty’s Muhammad Mansoor Bilal on Sustainability Costs, Speed to Market & Sizing Flexibility

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Muhammad Mansoor Bilal, vice president marketing, research and innovation at denim manufacturer Soorty Enterprises, discusses why fashion should embrace digital sampling and how his company is reducing returns.
forrester.com

Rationalize Your Product Portfolio For Real Customer Focus

If you follow our research on smart manufacturing and product lifecycle management, you know that manufacturers today have more ability than ever before to develop and bring to market exciting new product variants. You have also seen our work on collaborative work management, project portfolio management, and accelerating product delivery with agile methodology that starts to change the underlying culture and operating models of manufacturers.
austinnews.net

Unified Office Launches Automotive Dealer Performance Suite at Digital Dealer Conference in June

Total Connect Now Automotive Performance Suite™(TCNAPS™) Helps Automobile Dealers Dramatically Improve Business Communications, Operations, and Customer Service. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Unified Office, Inc, a highly innovative managed services provider offering reliable hybrid cloud-based virtual communications and business analytics to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today at the Digital Dealer conference the launch of their Total Connect Now Automotive Performance Suite™ (TCNAPS™) for the automotive industry. TCNAPS™ provides a fully integrated communications service combined with a business analytics system that creates dramatic improvements in automotive sales, customer service, and operations.
Industrial Distribution

Benefits of custom embedded development for your company

Production of any product needs a correct calculation of each all production and delivery prices. We tend to advocate eliminating attainable costs at the terrible stage of production and storage during this case, which will be caused by scarce management over the systems. Custom embedded development Used for production automation can save your cash and increase profits by managing your production environment. Manufacturing tangible worth has ne'er been easy. To the necessity for strict control of a final product for quality purposes, production firms from totally different industries must also be compelled to control, change and optimize their processes and resources. An industrial embedded system is one answer that will enable you to create an additional effective, economical, and eco-friendly assembly method. This article will examine the attainable applications and edges of embedded hardware and software systems for production and manufacturing.
New Haven Register

ExsoMed Corporation Announces Enhanced Innovative Product ArcPhix™ Angled Compression Screw to Achieve Functional Flexion in DIP Joint Fusions

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. ExsoMed Corporation, a privately held U.S.-based medical device company providing orthopaedic surgeons with innovative solutions in hand surgery, today announced that it will make commercially available an enhanced version of its ArcPhix angled compression screw to promote a controlled approach to achieving functional flexion in DIP (distal interphalangeal) joint fusions.
theexeterdaily.co.uk

Nathan joins Newton Print as Head of Sales and Customer Service

NATHAN Besley has recently been appointed as Head of Sales and Customer Service at an award-winning, family-run, printed packaging company in Devon (June 2021). Nathan’s role involves overseeing daily interactions with key accounts and new clients for Newton Print Ltd, which assists artisan, start-up and SME food/drink businesses perfect their on-pack identity and presence.
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Seed Fund Invests in California Tech Company

INDIANAPOLIS - A California-based Software-as-a-Service startup is receiving an investment from a newly-formed seed fund out of Indianapolis. Emerged Inc. says the undisclosed investment from Round One Capital will be used to scale its platform and further fuel sales and marketing efforts. Emerged says its platform is focused on bringing...
Posted by
TheStreet

Kratos Supports The Satellite Industry's Digital Transformation With Sales Of Virtual Ground System Products To More Than 20 Customers

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that in the first quarter of 2021 it delivered products supporting the satellite industry's movement toward virtualized ground systems to 24 customers around the globe. These included products in Kratos' quantum® and SpectralNet® lines, both of which are part of its OpenSpace™ family of dynamic, virtual ground solutions.
Cision

Indutrade strengthens Group Management for continued sustainable profitable growth

As a part of Indutrade’s strategy for continued sustainable profitable growth, and to intensify the development of the MedTech/Pharma businesses, Morgan O´Brien has been appointed SVP Business Development & President UltraPure International (UPI). The newly established position will be a part of Indutrade’s Group Management. Morgan O´Brien, currently SVP of...
pfonline.com

The Protech Group Acquires Excalibur Paints & Coatings

The Protech Group (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) a coating, paint, and specialty materials manufacturer announced that they have reached an agreement to acquire Excalibur Paints & Coatings Ltd (Wichita Falls, Texas). Manufacturing equipment will now be relocated within existing Protech Group facilities in the United States. Excalibur Paints formulations and products...
Posted by
Bisnow

Benefits Boom Buoyed By Pandemic Labor Market Continues

Employers are investing in all manner of new voluntary benefits to woo workers, according to new survey results published by Willis Towers Watson. The data, published in mid-May and reported in HR Dive, suggested the coronavirus pandemic may have led to significant shifts, brought on by a fear of additional, expensive healthcare bills and loss of income.
coroflot.com

Associate Product Developer

At Ruffwear, we believe success goes beyond making great gear. Started as a one-person endeavor in 1994, Ruffwear has gained the support of dogs and humans around the world and is one of Outside Magazine's 100 Best Places to Work. Known for innovative products that help people and dogs of all abilities enjoy outdoor spaces together, our “pack” values diverse thinking and voices from different backgrounds. We appreciate a willingness to take intentional risks that promote creativity, strengthen customer relationships, and reduce our impact on the planet. Our privately held company reinvests profits back into our business to keep it sustainable and nimble, and we partner with organizations like The Conservation Alliance to help protect the lands and waterways where canines and humans connect and thrive. Based in Bend, Oregon, we test our products and explore with our own dogs among our nearby forests, rivers, and mountains. Our headquarters recently underwent an innovative renovation to provide a workspace that enhances the wellbeing and creativity of our pack. Our warm and collaborative atmosphere fosters the sharing of ideas through respectful and stimulating dialogue and helps us implement new initiatives with gusto.
martechseries.com

Forrester’s US 2021 Customer Experience Index Shows Companies That Revamped Experiences Excelled During The Pandemic

According to Forrester’s US 2021 Customer Experience Index (CX Index™) rankings, 21% of brands saw a significant score increase compared to 2020. The pandemic forced brands across industries to change their approach to customer experience suddenly. As the coronavirus crisis worsened, brands responded to evolving customer needs with digital transformation, new shopping options, and different ways to interact with customers that emphasized safety. The increase in scores can be attributed to the goodwill the brands built with customers — their CX equity — in creating experiences that reassured customers of their safety.
whattheythink.com

An Internal Indigo Study—How HP Indigo Customers Fared During the Pandemic and What We Learned

The pandemic marked a unique moment in time where for the first time in modern-day history, the entire world uniformly shared the same experiences. Dramatic changes in people’s behavior during this time has had an impact on businesses all over the world and consequently, on the print industry as well. Evidence showed that some print service providers struggled while others flourished.