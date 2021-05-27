Pitney Bowes BOXpoll™: Both Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Americans Plan for a Summer of Increased Spending
Nine Percent Spending Increase Across Key Product Categories from Summer 2020 Led by Gen Z and Millennials. Stamford, Conn. – Pitney Bowes Inc., a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today released results from its latest BOXpoll™, revealing that as household incomes steady, the retail industry is set for an optimistic few months, with US consumers – both those vaccinated and not – set to increase spending this summer across key product categories.whattheythink.com