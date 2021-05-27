Safeguarding and scaling large university Moodle environments

Cloud migration continues to be one of the top priorities for organizations, and demand is expected to grow. An IDC study found that customers migrating to the AWS Cloud see several benefits, including infrastructure cost savings, an increase in IT staff productivity, a reduction in downtime, and an increase in the number of features that customers can deliver. However, migration projects are often stalled or delayed due to the lack of skilled IT professionals. 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, reports that cloud skills gaps have dramatically widened in the past three years, with 85% of organizations reporting deficits in cloud expertise in one or more cloud disciplines today, compared with just 50% in 2016. In other research, CEOs expressed that their top challenge was the lack of skills in their organizations. For companies that have been low adopters (i.e., those doing less than 30% of their work in the cloud), almost half of CEOs cited a lack of the needed skills as a barrier to success. But even for high adopters (i.e., companies doing 75% or more of their work in the cloud), three in 10 CEOs are concerned about skills shortages.