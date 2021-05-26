Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nappy Roots’ Crystallized Country Rap

By Natalie Weiner
vinylmeplease.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first sounds you hear on Nappy Roots’ 2002 debut Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz aren’t the thwacks of one of their trademark warm, rich beats, nor are they the twangy syllables that immediately connect the group to the then-exploding Southern rap scene. Instead you hear crickets, the kind of nature sounds you might pick up on some relaxation-oriented white noise machine. These are punctuated by trudging steps along what is unmistakably a dirt road.

magazine.vinylmeplease.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazze Pha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#The Roots#Country Rap#Country Radio#Roots Music#Tiny Music#Soul Music#Nappy Roots#Roots Watermelon#Country Fried Cess#Et Music#Washington Post#Bar Kays#Oakland#Outkast#Southern Rap#Rap Radio#Song#Rappers#Off The Wall Rhymes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Cool, Calm, Cosmic Rap of 454

The rapper 454 talks with a respectful cool, like the zenned-out busdriver Otto from The Simpsons. On a recent Zoom call, he punctuates sentences with an enthusiastic “Yeah, man.” But while the New York-by-way-of Florida MC makes the kind of lush, atmospheric music a stoner like Otto might appreciate, there’s nothing careless about his approach.
MinoritiesAmerican Songwriter

The Future Is Queer Country Showcase 2021 Reclaims Americana & Roots Music

On Saturday night (June 12), queer country, Americana, and roots music artists will gather together, virtually speaking, to celebrate their work and reclaim the space as their own. The upcoming The Future is Queer Country Showcase (grab tickets here) boasts a gamut-running lineup—from such icons as Lavender Country and Jbird McLaughlin to touring warriors like Amythyst Kiah (known for her work in Our Native Daughters). The roster rounds out with Delila Black, Cindy Emch, and Shawna Virago. The show kicks off at 8pm EST.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Music Spotlight: Crystal Leigh

NASHVILLE, Tennessee- Reared in Santa Barbara, California, Crystal Leigh hails from a vibrant musical family. Her dad played in bands all around town. Her mom loved to dance and was an avid supporter of music. Leigh explained, “I was surrounded by music all the time. My dad inspired me to...
Atlanta, GABowling Green Daily News

King of Battle Rap to change lives with latest Battle Rap Tournament

Cassidy brings together rival battle rappers under one roof to guide unsigned battle rappers in contest. ATLANTA, Ga., June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Worldwide Battle of The Rappers Inc. has brought together some of battle raps lyrical geniuses to help one lucky winner’s dream come true in winning the first annual Worldwide Battle of The Rappers Tournament. Contestants will have the opportunity starting June 1, 2021 to register on worldwidebattleoftherappers.com under one of 10 leading battle rappers in the game to guide them to the Grand Finale as their Team Captain. Giving them a chance to win $100,000 in cash, a studio produced record and a signed major record deal.
MusicPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

This Country Music Legend Spent 145 Weeks At Number One

Statistics alone don't tell the full story of one of country music's greatest legends. But the statistics are staggeringly impressive. 147 songs on the Billboard National Country music chart. More than 85 million records sold. Joined the famed Grand Ole Opry in 1943. Elected to the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame in 1966.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Roots / Lovers Rock

Fire Over Babylon: Dread Peace & Conscious Sounds At Studio One (gatefold 2xLP) Freddie McGregor - "I Am A Revolutionist" (3:32) The Silvertones - "Burning In My Soul" (3:05) Wailing Souls - "Without You" (2:12) Devon Russell - "Jah Jah Fire" (2:05) Trevor Clarke - "Sufferation" (3:24) The Gladiators -...
MusicKCTV 5

The Black Keys' blues roots

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of the Grammy-winning band The Black Keys are paying tribute to the Northern Mississippi hill country blues artists that have long inspired them with a new blues covers album, "Delta Kream." They tell Anthony Mason why musicians like R. L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough are the reason the Black Keys exist.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

There are deep roots in these mountains

SCHOHARIE, New York — The roots of faith, family, patriotism, dialect, and work ethic are a prominent feature here. One of the first modern American presidents to recognize those characteristics here and in the swath of Appalachia that extends to the southwest was John F. Kennedy, who when speaking to his Cabinet in April of 1963 said that despite automation passing it by and poverty now defining it, he did not doubt its ability to succeed.
MusicComplex

The Explosive Rise of Jacksonville Rap

If you haven’t noticed, something big is happening in Jacksonville right now. One viral song at a time, the balance of Florida rap is shifting. For years, South Florida has dominated the state’s rap scene, led by artists like Uncle Luke, Trick Daddy, Trina, Plies, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, and XXXTentacion. And whenever anyone outside the state talks about Florida rap, they almost always bring up Southern regions like Miami and Broward County. But now, a new area of Florida is demanding attention, thanks to an explosive new generation of rappers up in Jacksonville.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

9 Best Rap Albums of May 2021

So much rap music comes out all the time, and especially with frequent surprise releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. So, as a way to help keep up with all of it, here’s a roundup of the 9 rap albums from May 2021 that stood out to us most. We also probably still missed or haven't spent enough time with some great May rap albums that aren't on this list. What were some of your favorites of last month? Let us know in the comments, and read on for the list (unranked, in no particular order).
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Ray Charles’ ‘True Genius’ Box Set: 90 of the Greatest Songs From One of the Century’s Most Influential Artists

In celebration of what would have been Ray Charles’ 90th birthday, the label he founded in 1962, Tangerine Records will release True Genius. This newly remastered, limited edition set includes 90 of the greatest songs from his legendary career. The six-CD physical box set includes a special bonus disc of eight previously unreleased tracks recorded live in Stockholm in 1972.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Rostam on How Dave Matthews’ Drummer, a Book About Conflict, and Toasted Sesame Oil Inspired His New Album

Rostam Batmanglij deserves to be included in any discussion of this century’s most influential music producers. He spearheaded the sound of Vampire Weekend’s essential first three albums, blurring the boundaries between indie and pop along the way. He has also spent studio time with many of the past decade’s most exciting stars—Haim, Charli XCX, Frank Ocean—imbuing their music with tangible intimacy. He’s a technical whiz and musical virtuoso who never loses sight of a song’s core humanity. “I’m mostly just interested in what I think is cool,” he says from his bright California studio. “You can’t try to guess what’s going to be big next. I feel like I can smell that in some people’s creative decisions, and it seems like a bad way to make decisions.”
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Ray Charles Remembered

Today (June 10th) marks the 17th anniversary of the death of the great Ray Charles. Charles died of liver disease in his Beverly Hills home at the age of 73. His health had been in decline since the previous summer. Charles, whose real name was Ray Charles Robinson, was born...
Drinkshypefresh.co

T-Pain To Launch ‘Nappy Boy Radio’ Podcast With PodcastOne

T-Pain is launching his own podcast, “Nappy Boy Radio” in partnership with LiveXLive Media’s PodcastOne. The series, which will begin on June 3, will feature conversations with guests like Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Jazzy Pha, Slim Jxmmi and more. According to Deadline, the podcast will explore “the world of music,...
EntertainmentWestern Front

Crystal Tucker

Lawnstock, Western's outdoor spring festival, will bring students together on the Communications Facility lawn and listen to live music while enjoying free food, games and other activities. There won’t be live musical performers as the pandemic winds down, but KUGS 89.3 FM Radio will provide a livestream, and games like cornhole and other activities will be provided along with squared off areas for students to gather with their small group of friends on campus.
Musicwearememphis.com

Hustle & Flow: The Memphis Rap Influence

Beneath its humble exterior lies one of America’s most musically influential cities. Blues, Soul, Gospel, Rock & Roll, Down South Hip Hop and R&B could all claim Memphis as an early parent. The Bluff City has been and continues to be instrumental in the development of popular music. You might’ve...
Businessthesource.com

Soundcloud Announces New Partnership with T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Entertainment & Others

Soundcloud continues to make monumental moves in its initiative to support up-and-coming and independent artists. Repost, the platform’s distribution and creator services division recently announced its latest A&R partnership with a number of leading entertainment companies. These companies include T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Entertainment, CAD Management, UVC, and Hall of Fame...
Musicradiokingston.org

Rap Reggae Part 2

BABYLON - Joey Bada$$ ft. Chronixx. It Was Written - Damian Marley Featuring Stephen Marley, Drag-On & Capleton. Smoke the Weed - Snoop Lion Featuring Collie Buddz. Suicide or Murder - Bounty Killer ft. Jeru The Damaja. Everything Man - Talib Kweli. Drop It On The 1 - Zion I...