Printing Industries of New England joins SGP as Resource Partner

whattheythink.com
 14 days ago

Sayville, N.Y. – The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP), the leading certification authority in sustainable printing, announced today that the Printing Industries of New England (PINE) has joined the SGP community as a Resource Partner. SGP Resource Partners are non-profits, NGOs and educational institutions engaged in promoting, teaching or researching...

iText Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

IText Software releases MuleSoft Certified Connector for iText DITO, simplifying connectivity to the iText DITO API, enabling developers to generate PDFs, faster. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Global leader in innovative award-winning PDF solutions, iText Software today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for iText DITO. The Certified Connector for iText DITO enables organizations to quickly and easily connect with the iText DITO API to generate PDFs using data from any system - no matter where it resides - and is available in Anypoint Exchange for all Anypoint Platform users to access.is available in Anypoint Exchange for all Anypoint Platform users to access.
Industrial Networking Solutions Acquires DH Wireless Solutions, Inc.

RICHARDSON, Texas (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Ergotech Controls, Inc. dba Industrial Networking Solutions (“INS”) announced today the acquisition of DH Wireless Solutions, Inc. (“DH Wireless”), a value-add reseller and systems integrator for wireless Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity applications. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, DH Wireless...
5 Unexpected Industries Ripe for 3D Printing Disruption

Highly customizable and incredibly efficient, 3D printing has moved beyond simply creating complex three-dimensional shapes. The latest 3D printing technology also allows for it to be successfully integrated with multiple materials simultaneously, from the expected plastics and metals to the more unexpected ones like rubber, chocolate, and even living tissue.
Insurance industry players partner up to launch new MGA

Griffin Highline Capital, HDI Global Specialty SE and industry veteran Craig Landi have announced the formation of Falcon Risk Holdings, a managing general agency. Falcon will initially be focused on underwriting and claims management of financial and cyber lines of insurance business throughout the US. Landi (pictured above), who has more than three decades of underwriting experience, will lead the company as CEO.
Relationships Energize New Mexico MEP Resources

When tech innovator Dave Keicher requested marketing and sales growth services from New Mexico Manufacturing Extension Partnership (New Mexico MEP), the nonprofit organization saw it as an opportunity to experiment. New Mexico MEP helps manufacturers increase their competitiveness and profitability by improving processes. Keicher is vice president of Integrated Deposition...
SBA Partners with GOED, SBDCs and the WBCs to Bring Resources to Rural Utah

As Utah is gearing up to get back to business, the Small Business Administration, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center, have teamed up to focus on rural communities and small towns throughout Utah. Bringing the Small Business Resource Roadshow to six different communities will help inform business owners of the array of support, training and financing options that are available to help them succeed.
Industry Experts Join Digital Forensics Firm 4Discovery

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. 4Discovery, a Chicago-based digital forensics firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Denise B. Bach and Colin Lerch. Bach and Lerch join as the firm’s newest business development manager and account manager, respectively, and are focused on servicing the legal industry with the highest level of expertise in digital forensics.
Webinar Reminder—Behind the Scenes with HP PageWide: Making a Sustainable Impact for Print; Industry Expert Pat McGrew Joins the Discussion on June 9

Join us Wednesday, June 9 at 1 pm EDT for the fourth installment in WhatTheyThink’s “Behind the Scenes with HP PageWide Webinar series. We’ll explore HP’s Sustainable Impact programs with Bronwyn Pierce, HP Sustainable Impact Operations & Compliance Manager, Vahaaj Khan, Americas Sales Manager, PageWide Inkjet at HP Inc., and industry expert and WhatTheyThink contributor Pat McGrew. Bronwyn, Vahaaj, and McGrew will talk about HP’s 2030 Sustainable Impact goals, the initiatives HP is pursuing to achieve them, and the roles digital printing and HP can play in transitioning commercial, industrial, and packaging printing to more sustainable practices.
Xaar Partners with BNI in Establishing Joint Digital Printing Laboratory in Beijing

Contract signing by BNI General Manager Mr. Qiao Peixin and Xaar Asia General Manager Mr. Samuel Tam. Xaar, the leading inkjet printing technology group, has signed a cooperation agreement to establish a ‘Joint Digital Printing Laboratory’ with the Beijing National Innovation Institute of Lightweight Ltd. (BNI). The signing ceremony was...
ASTM International partners with Canadian HI-AM Network to develop 3D printing standards

ASTM International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Canada-based NSERC Network for Holistic Innovation in Additive Manufacturing (HI-AM Network) to develop additive manufacturing standards. The HI-AM Network comprises 19 additive manufacturing experts from seven Canadian Universities and is working to address the challenges that slow the adoption...
Ennis Announces New Production Manager of Independent Printing

Midlothian, Tex. – Ennis, Inc. announced Ben McDonald as the new Production Manager of Independent Printing, located in De Pere, Wisconsin. Specializing in the highest quality presentation folders, commercial printing, and check products for print distributors, Independent Printing has been a print solutions expert for over 85 years. Ben has...
Siegwerk and Idealliance Partner to offer G7® Training & Certification to Printing Converters and Brands Worldwide

By collaborating with Idealliance, Siegwerk is able to directly train its customers in the G7® methodology further strengthening its global color management offering across the packaging value chain. Siegburg, Germany – Siegwerk, one of the leading global providers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, recently entered...
Phillips Industries executives join HDMA boards

Jason Morgan is the editor of Fleet Equipment. He has more than 15 years of B2B journalism experience covering the likes of trucking and construction equipment, real estate, movies and craft beer industries. Rob Myers, president of Phillips Industries Aftermarket, will sit on the board of HDMA’s Heavy Duty Marketing...
Law joins TRITEC as exec. vice president and partner

East Setauket, NY According to TRITEC Real Estate Co., Kevin Law has joined their leadership team as executive vice president and partner. Law recently departed from the Long Island Association after serving as its CEO for over a decade, where he worked to attract businesses, grow jobs and advocate for economic development, including the creation of mixed-use, sustainable and walkable downtown developments, throughout the region.
New Partners Join Tillberg Design of Sweden

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) today announced that Madelene Hall, CEO Iina Forsblom, Cruise Design Director and Peter Snellman, Design Director have been included as partners and shareholders of TDoS, according to a press release. "I am delighted to become a partner at TDoS at a time when cruise industry...
Califia Partners, LLC announces filing for its new water resources investment fund

California’s drought continues, but there are innovative solutions. Califia Partners, LLC’s new fund, Beneficial Use Partners I, LLC, has commenced its initial funding round for its acquisition of rights to substantial sustainable sources of clean water deliverable to Southern California communities at competitive prices with a minimum of environmental impact. • Beneficial Use Partners I, LLC intends to use this funding to acquire untapped sequestered aquifers (small isolated water basins), prove their viability as ecologically responsible sustainable sources, and sell the water on an ongoing basis to water districts in the region at prices more advantageous to them than their alternatives. • Public infrastructure is a relatively low-risk, high-reward investment. In addition, as fresh water grows scarcer, water resources can become a good investment. Our investment objective is to provide a stable long-term income stream with a high rate of return and low rate of risk over the long term for our partners. • Sustainability is a critical element of the projects. Accordingly, the fund will seek to acquire such aquifers that have hydrological, geological, and environmental attributes that allow sustainable withdrawals well into the future. Its projects will focus on productivity, long-term profitability, environmental stewardship, and maintaining a stable income stream over the long term. • Our team, which includes a highly respected hydrogeologist, a veteran environmental and water rights attorney, an experienced water issues economist, and a skilled due diligence and acquisitions administrator, have located one such source and from initial analysis have concluded that it has the proven ability to fit the company’s criteria. • The proceeds from the funding will permit final due diligence, acquisition of the property overlying the source, and regulatory approval to transfer the water to this thirsty region. • Additionally, the team has preliminarily identified other such aquifers that can also be exploited in the future. • Califia Partners, LLC’s principals and team-members have decades-long experience in the sourcing of new water supplies and the acquisition and development of commercial property. Their unique experience and skill sets allow them to successfully underwrite water resources properties. Furthermore, they are committed to transparency for their investors.
archTIS Onboards New Channel Partners to Help Defense Industry Meet CMMC Information Security Standards

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. archTIS, a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, and subsidiary Nucleus Cyber today announced that its new dedicated US Federal and Defense Sales and Channel Practice has signed on several new channel partners to help organizations in the US Dept of Defense (DoD) supply chain meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements.
Graham Joins CohnReznick as Tax Partner

CohnReznick LLP announced that Joshua (Josh) Graham joined the firm as a tax partner in its commercial real estate practice. Based in the Chicago metro area, he has extensive public accounting experience in the construction and real estate industries, and with the Opportunity Zone (OZ) program, the firm said. “Josh’s...