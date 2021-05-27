Advantage of Digital Printing: GMG Color Management Ensures Consistent Brand Colors in CMYK at Hans Kolb Wellpappe
Tuebingen, Germany – At HANS KOLB Wellpappe, the potential of digital printing was recognized early on and direct digital corrugated cardboard printing has opened up a completely new field of activity for the company. In order to ensure efficiency and quality right from the outset, GMG was called in to help implementing a digital workflow – focusing especially on color management.whattheythink.com