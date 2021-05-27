Windows 10: Command line apps will soon launch in Terminal by default

Learn to parse and manipulate YAML files more efficiently using yq command-line utility and this simple cheat sheet. Nowadays, YAML is used for configuring almost everything (for better or worse), so whether you’re DevOps engineer working with Kubernetes or Ansible, or developer configuring logging in Python or CI/CD with GitHub Actions — you have to deal with YAML files at least from time-to-time. Therefore, being able to efficiently query and manipulate YAML is essential skill for all of us — engineers. The best way to learn that is by mastering YAML processing tool such as yq, which can make you way more efficient at many of your daily tasks, from simple lookups to complex manipulations. So, let's go through and learn all that yq has to offer - including traversing, selecting, sorting, reducing and much more!