Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Fed keeps expanding its powers, and that's making some people nervous

By Jeff Cox, @jeff.cox.7528, @JeffCoxCNBCcom
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street increasingly has noticed that the Fed is continuing to expand on its mandate of price control and full employment. Over the past year, the central bank has taken on climate control and ensuring that employment growth is spread evenly through society. The new agenda closely mirrors values espoused...

www.cnbc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Blinder
Person
Randal Quarles
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Bernanke
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Treasury#Bank Of New York#Fed Officials#U S Interest Rates#Inflation Rates#Monetary Policies#The Federal Reserve#Whalen Global Advisory#Lehman Brothers#The White House#The Leuthold Group#Then New York Fed#Quill Intelligence#Yale School Of Management#White House#Cnbc Tv#Fed Research#Fed Chair#Monetary Policy#Global Central Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Businessshepherdgazette.com

Why central bankers now not agree how you can deal with inflation

Once, central bankers knew what they needed to do to handle inflation. As they grapple with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the consensus on how best to foster low and stable price growth has broken down. After years of setting interest rates on the basis of inflation forecasts...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar in Narrow Range as Fed Officials Continue to Downplay Inflation Fears

Investing.com – The dollar continued to trade in a narrow range Tuesday, as Federal Reserve officials continued to downplay inflation fears, suggesting accommodative monetary policy will continue as the economy remains far from its goals. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a trade-weighted basket of six...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Appreciates On Economic Recovery Hopes

The U.S. dollar gained ground against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity added to optimism over the economic recovery. Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed on Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly faster pace...
Businessinvestortelegraph.com

Wall Street muted as Yellen and China talk about economic recovery

Wall Street ended mixed on Tuesday, paring earlier gains as technology stocks lost steam with the Dow adding just 45 points, or 0.1%, to come off session highs. The S&P 500 was virtually flat on the first day of June trading, closing at 4,202.04., while the Nasdaq also ended in slightly negative territory. The index is up almost 12% so far this year.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
Businessjusticenewsflash.com

A new economic era: is inflation coming back for good?

The December meeting of the Federal Reserve’s most important economic committee was routine. Policymakers agreed that the economy could cope with rising levels of spending “without any strong general upward pressure on prices”. Although prices of a few raw materials were rising sharply, “finished goods have not been subject to...
Public HealthAmerican Banker

Fed 'likely' to tweak capital measure because of pandemic, Quarles says

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is still mulling whether to permanently adjust a key capital measure for banks due to the massive influx of reserves resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, a top official said Tuesday. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said he believes “it's likely that something will...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fed's Quarles: Still expects inflation jump will be transitory

FILE PHOTO: Randal Quarles, Federal Reserve board member and Vice Chair for Supervision, takes part in a swearing-in ceremony for Chairman Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim...
Businessshepherdgazette.com

Federal Reserve’s Bullard: US jobs market is tighter than it appears

A senior Federal Reserve official said the US labour market was tighter than it looks, which could accelerate the central bank’s timeframe for removing some monetary stimulus from the economy. In an interview with the Financial Times, James Bullard, president of the St Louis Fed, said that despite data showing...
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

The Fed Wanted Inflation — It May Get Stagflation Instead

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell must be ecstatic. He was right. Inflation is back, but it may be stagflation instead. On Friday, the Commerce Department reported core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index rose 3.1% in April. CNBC noted this was because “price pressures built up in the rapidly expanding U.S. economy.”
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Taper Talk Grows Amid Higher Inflation And Increasing Concerns

Federal Reserve policymakers seem a bit confused—or they are deliberately sending mixed messages—as pressure grows for them to do something in the face of increasing evidence that inflation is on the rise and no one can be sure that is a passing phenomenon. The core personal consumption expenditures index—which is...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

The Federal Reserve’s Ballooning – and Risky – Balance Sheet – Bill Bergman (05/31/2021)

The Fed has embarked on a massive expansionary quest in recent years. In 2020, total Reserve Bank assets rose from $4.2 trillion to $7.4 trillion amidst the pandemic and related government lockdown and fiscal “stimulus” policies. That was roughly three times the extraordinary growth in the consolidated balance sheet for the Reserve Banks in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. And in the latest weekly “H.4.1” release, total assets were up to $7.8 trillion – rising about a hundred billions dollars a month so far this year.