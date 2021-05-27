Xeikon First to Confirm Participation in Hunkeler Innovationdays 2022
Itasca, Ill. – Xeikon today announced plans to exhibit at Hunkeler Innovationdays in 2022. This will be the fourteenth edition of this prestigious and popular event. Focused on high-performance digital printing and finishing, this international print industry event is scheduled to be held in Switzerland at the Lucerne Exhibition Centre from February 21-24. 2022, and it will be the ninth consecutive Innovationdays in which Xeikon has participated.whattheythink.com