EU calls on Iran to review sentencing of female activist

Media rights groups on Sunday urged Turkish authorities to investigate explosive allegations by a mafia boss about the high-profile killings of two journalists in the 1990s. Sedat Peker, an underworld mobster exiled abroad, has accused members of the government and the ruling AKP party of corruption and various crimes in a series of YouTube posts over the past three weeks. In the latest, released on Sunday, he alleges former interior minister Mehmet Agar was the head of the "deep state" in Turkey and that Agar was involved in the 1993 murder of prominent investigative journalist Ugur Mumcu. Mumcu, who wrote for the Cumhuriyet daily, was killed in the capital Ankara after his car was rigged to explode when the ignition was switched on. The perpetrators were never identified.