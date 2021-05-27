Cancel
EU calls on Iran to review sentencing of female activist

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union on Thursday called on Iran to review a case of a prominent female human rights activist who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and 80 lashes on charges of protesting against the killing of protesters during the country’s 2019 unrest. A spokesperson for the bloc urged...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
Andrei Sakharov
Shirin Ebadi
#Protest Riot#Sentencing#Iranian Authorities#Eu#The European Union#Revolutionary Court#Review#Imprisonment#Prison#Jail#Tehran#Crimes#Unprecedented Protests#Harsh Crackdowns#Protesters#Propaganda
