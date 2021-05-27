Cancel
Marietta, GA

Böttcher America Corporation Purchases Assets of Pamarco’s Large Roller Division

Böttcher America Corporation is pleased to announce that, through our purchase of the assets of Pamarco’s Large Roller Division, we have now added a 4th roller manufacturing site. Located in Marietta, Georgia, this new plant will help increase capacity in response to the growing demand for both our technical and graphic rollers. Of benefit to current Pamarco customers is access to additional compound options as well as a larger and more diverse inventory of press ready rollers. We are excited about this expansion and the benefits it will bring to our customers.

