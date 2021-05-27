Cancel
Auburn, NY

Letter: Leave race out of Auburn school naming debate

Citizen Online
 6 days ago

I just read an interesting take on the name change of Auburn High School, where letter writer Laurel Ullyette blatantly states that "far too many Auburnians are unwilling to name the school for Tubman because she was Black." What an outrageous point of view. And it's the main platform behind those pushing for the name change.

auburnpub.com
