Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murphys, CA

Deborah Darlene (Monks) Klein

By Debby's Friends
Calaveras Enterprise
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Darlene (Monks) Klein, 58, passed away on April 27, 2021, at her home in Murphys. Prior to COVID, Debby enjoyed hanging out with the locals and tourists at the Murphys Historic Hotel Saloon. Debby’s hometown was Jefferson City, Tenn., where she developed treasured, lifelong friendships. As a child, Debby enjoyed swimming, roller-skating, hiking and countless hours playing outside with neighborhood friends. She was a Tanasi Girl Scout and participated on the Jefferson City Swim Team and Piedmont Basketball Team. At Jefferson County High School, she was a member of the swim team and flag corps. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, where she was baptized in 1973.

www.calaverasenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Murphys, CA
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Friends#Palm Beach County#Fla#Covid#A Tanasi Girl Scout#Piedmont Basketball Team#First Baptist Church#The Corinthian Yacht Club#Glenmore Mansion#Sister#Father#Dawson Springs#N Palm Beach#Entertainment Chair#Jefferson City#Neighborhood Friends#Wash#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Angels Camp, CAPine Tree

The 2021 Calaveras Homecoming Opening Ceremony

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, USA)…Just before the Miss Calaveras Pageant an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting was held. Former Fair Director Bob Trinchero was honored and the Westberg family. A few photos and video of the Opening Ceremony is below…. The 2021 Calaveras Homecoming Opening Ceremony added by admin on May...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Calaveras County, CACalaveras Enterprise

Meet the 2021 Calaveras Saddle Queen contestants

These Calaveras County cowgirls will be getting “Back in the Saddle” Thursday in the fairgrounds arena, riding for the illustrious Saddle Queen title. “Macy is a member of SCHA and Clements Lucky 7. She is an active member of the San Joaquin Valley Rangers where in 2020 she earned a novice 4D Barrel Racing Award. Macy also rides with CGA. Besides her horse activities, Macy is also a member of S3DA and the National Field Archery Association. She shoots for Lodi Bowmen. Macy’s goals include becoming a history teacher and promoting awareness of the missing and murdered indigenous women crisis. Macy would like to become Miss Calaveras Saddle Queen in the hopes of inspiring other young women to promote equine sport and their western heritage.”