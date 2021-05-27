Deborah Darlene (Monks) Klein

These Calaveras County cowgirls will be getting “Back in the Saddle” Thursday in the fairgrounds arena, riding for the illustrious Saddle Queen title. “Macy is a member of SCHA and Clements Lucky 7. She is an active member of the San Joaquin Valley Rangers where in 2020 she earned a novice 4D Barrel Racing Award. Macy also rides with CGA. Besides her horse activities, Macy is also a member of S3DA and the National Field Archery Association. She shoots for Lodi Bowmen. Macy’s goals include becoming a history teacher and promoting awareness of the missing and murdered indigenous women crisis. Macy would like to become Miss Calaveras Saddle Queen in the hopes of inspiring other young women to promote equine sport and their western heritage.”