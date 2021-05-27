Deborah Darlene (Monks) Klein
Deborah Darlene (Monks) Klein, 58, passed away on April 27, 2021, at her home in Murphys. Prior to COVID, Debby enjoyed hanging out with the locals and tourists at the Murphys Historic Hotel Saloon. Debby’s hometown was Jefferson City, Tenn., where she developed treasured, lifelong friendships. As a child, Debby enjoyed swimming, roller-skating, hiking and countless hours playing outside with neighborhood friends. She was a Tanasi Girl Scout and participated on the Jefferson City Swim Team and Piedmont Basketball Team. At Jefferson County High School, she was a member of the swim team and flag corps. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, where she was baptized in 1973.www.calaverasenterprise.com