Who doesn't love a good story with a twist? It's become fairly common nowadays for restaurants, especially fast food and fast casual chains, to have some unexpected ownership. For example, Olive Garden, your favorite quick Italian eatery, is owned by Darden, the same company that owns Seasons 52, a restaurant chain that prides itself on healthy, seasonal eats, and The Capital Grille, a restaurant self-described as "fine dining." And as Business Insider notes, McDonald's owned Chipotle for a period of time, though they've since sold it — it was a "distraction," according to their CEO.