People who have driven through downtown Caseville have no doubt noticed one store on Main Street that is the heart of the town’s identity as Key North. Since they bought the property in 1993, Rob Pillsworth and his wife Linda have turned it from a space that held a candy store, sub shop, and T-shirt space, into the place in Huron County to buy beachwear, merchandise with the Key North moniker on it, and listen to Jimmy Buffet music while shopping.