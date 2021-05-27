Susan Robinson

Susan A. Robinson, age 66, passed away in her home in Arnold on May 3, 2021. Eldest daughter of the late Gerald and Joan Robinson, she was born in Pennsylvania, and lived many places across the state. In 1976, Susan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University. She went on to earn her master’s degree from the University of Arizona. Susan retired from a lengthy and productive career with Chevron in 2005, and has since pursued her passion for environmental conservation work.