The Al Fresco Summer Table: Italian Linens and Candles from Angela Mugnai

By Annie Quigley
Remodelista
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie recently sent me a link to the online “emporium” of Tuscany-born, London-based stylist and creative consultant Angela Mugnai, stocked with Mugnai’s favorite finds from the UK and her native Italy. What piqued our interest were whimsically ornate candles, handmade in Tuscany with intricate curls, loops, and twists in soft, romantic colorways. Then I noticed the selection of gingham, checked, and flowered table linens with fabrics from an Italian company that’s been in business since 1919—perfect for the summer table.

