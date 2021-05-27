Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NY

Letter: Assessments ensure taxes are fair

Citizen Online
 6 days ago

A city wide reassessment is the best way to ensure that real property assessments are fair and accurate. Over time, properties increase or decrease in value and cause some properties to pay more than their fair share of taxes and some properties to pay less than their fair share. The purpose of a reassessment is not to raise more taxes, but to make the taxes that need to be raised be fairly distributed. Think of taxes as a pie. The size of the pie is determined by Auburn City Council, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education and the Cayuga County Legislature. Assessments don’t influence the size of the pie, but instead ensure the pie is divided equitably.

auburnpub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
City
Cayuga, NY
Auburn, NY
Business
Auburn, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Sales Taxes#Fair Share#School Property#Auburn City Council#Real Property Assessments#Assessment#Inventory#Auburn Assessor#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Legislature to Hold Special Emerson Park Meeting

The Cayuga County legislature will hold a special meeting at Emerson Park Pavilion on Wednesday at 6:00 pm. Parks Maintenance Supervisor Doug Dello Stritto says the session will be a question and answer forum about the upgrades that grew out of the 2015 Emerson Park master plan. He says they’re...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Auburn City Council planning 2% tax increase for next budget

AUBURN — Though city officials presented a proposed budget with no tax levy increase to the Auburn City Council two weeks ago, councilors are now planning for a 2% tax boost. The original budget draft presented to the council April 8 carried a proposed 3.3% tax hike amid a $1,353,371...
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Support Giangreco for Auburn school board

This year there are eight candidates running for three positions on the Auburn school board. The decision as to which candidates to choose can be an arduous task. A candidate must understand that they represent all of the facets of the school as well as the community at large. For...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Two Auburn board candidates stand out

The Auburn Enlarged City School District would be lucky to have both Ian Phillips and Nate Garland serving on its board. On May 18, we will be casting our votes for both to serve on the AECSD Board of Education. Ian’s support of our students and teachers is evidenced by...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Sheppard: District to survey community on Auburn school name change

A school building is a community institution. As such, it is the role of the board of education to ensure that all of its district facilities are representative of the values and identity of its community. In January, a group of Auburn students and community members asked the board of education to explore the possibility of renaming the high school with this fact in mind. The board of education then decided to enact a board policy which governs the manner in which an AECSD building is named. After much deliberation and work by the Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee, a resolution was passed which guided the way in which the community would be able to provide their input and guidance regarding the naming of our high school building. In April, the BOE welcomed nominations from the community for the naming of the high school. The BOE sent out a press release to The Citizen, used the district’s website and all social media platforms to reach the Auburn community. Additionally, the AECSD board sought community members as volunteers to sit as an advisory panel that would be tasked to provide a recommendation to the board regarding a name for the high school building based upon nominations provided by the community through this process. Thankfully, the board received nearly 200 letters and emails suggesting a total of 11 different names. The board received a total of 27 names who volunteered to serve on the advisory panel. The board then reached out to students, teachers and community organizations affiliated directly with the high school to seek additional volunteers in order to serve upon this panel, all in accordance with standing board of education policy and the resolutions that have been passed throughout the year to guide this process. The members of this independent advisory panel were then approved by the board at the May 11 meeting, and the panel will be convened within the next couple of weeks. It is important to recognize throughout this process that the board of education has not voted on, nor has it been its intention to vote upon, any specific name, regardless of what has been presented to us. The board has simply enacted a policy that guides the naming of our facilities, in accordance with our policies and past practices. We are now awaiting more detailed input from our community to guide the decisions of both the advisory panel and the board of education.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Allow Phillips to continue his efforts

My husband and I are not Auburn natives. We chose to move here as a young couple, many years ago, to establish our own roots and to raise a family. As we have become more involved in the community, largely through activities in the school district, we have witnessed many difficult changes over the years to the school's various functions due to its underfunded budget. We wanted to get involved in the fight for fair disbursement of public school funding for Auburn children, and a simple search of the #fixandfundit initiative led us to meet someone who has been the face of the fight for our school's needs: Ian Phillips.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Bartolotta's background good for school board

The Auburn city school board election, which is now upon us, should concern every voter in the school district. Student achievement, financial concerns and social changes are major issues worthy of our consideration. Matt Bartolotta is a candidate for a seat on the school board and his personal example is...
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Cayuga County health network receives award for program

The Cayuga Community Health Network is one of 10 nonprofits in the central New York region to receive Excellus BlueCross BlueShield's spring 2021 Community Health Awards. The network will receive up to $5,000 to support its mission of increasing children's exposure to quality food, reducing mealtime stress and creating positive associations with food and mealtime for children ages 2 to 4, thereby reducing the likelihood of childhood obesity.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Jeremy Boyer: Get informed ahead of school voting day

In many communities, the public school district is the institution with the most impact on daily life for the largest number of residents. Think about all the ways people are connected with the school district where you live. In addition to fulfilling the fundamental mission of educating children, school districts...
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Cayuga County GOP legislators must do better

A former legislator myself, I was nonetheless drawn up short when I read the May 4 article about the county Legislature’s failure to provide a budgeted operations manager to Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who has been working without a county manager during the pandemic and who has another challenging year before her.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Phillips fights for Auburn students, taxpayers

I am writing in support of Ian Phillips' candidacy for school board. Ian has fought extremely hard for fair funding for Auburn schools. He has made numerous trips to Albany on our community's behalf, and he has established effective relationships with the lawmakers who must advocate for us in the state Legislature. Our district needs and deserves a fierce advocate who is not afraid to demand more funding for our students; Ian's commitment to obtaining adequate foundation aid is unparalleled.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

City of Auburn salutes police officers

The mayor of Auburn on Friday proclaimed Saturday, May 15, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in the city. According to a news release from city hall, Auburn is recognizing the 1962 proclamation by President John F. Kennedy that National Peace Officers Memorial Day be observed on May 15 and the calendar week in which May 15 falls be recognized as National Police Week, which "pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others."
Auburn, NYcnybj.com

Auburn Industrial Development Authority unveils new brand

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Auburn Industrial Development Authority (AIDA) recently announced the launch of its new brand identity and website. The new brand identity is place-based and “showcases the unique benefits of living and doing business in the City of Auburn, positioning it among other comparable cities in order to garner the attention of individuals and businesses considering locating in micro-urban environments,” the AIDA said in an April 27 news release.