UK financial firms to be held to higher standard of care under proposed consumer duty

By Contact an adviser Elizabeth Budd
pinsentmasons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed plans for a new Consumer Duty, which would require firms in retail financial markets to adhere to a higher level of consumer protection. The duty the FCA is proposing would be introduced as a new Consumer Principle, underpinned by ‘cross-cutting’ rules and...

www.pinsentmasons.com
