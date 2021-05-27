Accelerating Production Insights with Advanced Analytics
Process Engineers are used to analyzing data for all kinds of operational issues, but traditional approaches present a variety of challenges. From unintegrated, messy data sources to over-reliance on spreadsheets and time-consuming data modeling, these methods can’t tell you the whole story. Getting quick, actionable information out of your data doesn’t have to be complicated, nor does it have to require a background in data science.www.trendminer.com