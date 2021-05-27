Yorkshire Teacher Who Showed Prophet Muhammad Cartoon To School Children Reinstated
A Yorkshire teacher who was suspended after showing schoolchildren a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad has been reinstated. It comes after online support for a Religious Studies teacher at Batley Grammar school, who showed year-nine students a Charlie Hebdo cartoon said to mock the Muslim prophet. He was suspended pending an investigation, with protesters describing his actions as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘Islamophobic’. The teacher was also placed under police protection.www.unilad.co.uk