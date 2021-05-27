Cancel
Environment

Chilly stretch continues

By Jennifer Perez
WLUC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frosty morning for some as temperatures dropped to the 30s overnight. Today as an area of low-pressure tracks south of us clouds will increase from south to north. Temperatures will remain below normal in the 50s today through tomorrow. Highs pressure moves in tomorrow into Saturday clearing out clouds. By the weekend the setup pushes the cool air out and temps gradually get back to normal. Memorial Day will be warmer with some chances for a few showers.

