15 GRAMS OF FENTANYL RECOVERED IN DRUG BUST

(Richmond, IN)--An ongoing dispute over a driveway led to a shooting in Richmond Thursday night that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened a little after 6:30 at the trailer park at the intersection of State Road 227 and New Paris Pike. Police say that there was first a physical fight. After that fight was over, 41-year-old Elick Allen allegedly shot 72-year-old Brenda Day and 46-year-old John Day. John Day was pronounced dead at the scene. Brenda Day went to Reid Health and was in surgery for a gunshot wound to the stomach. Allen has been charged with both murder and attempted murder.