Richmond, IN

15 GRAMS OF FENTANYL RECOVERED IN DRUG BUST

By Jeff Lane
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Richmond, IN)--Enough Fentanyl to kill 5000 people was recovered when the Wayne County Drug Task Force and the SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of South 12th Street in Richmond Wednesday. 15 grams of the deadly drug were located at the home of Shawn Farrow following a lengthy investigation. Numerous used syringes from the county’s syringe exchange program were also located. Farrow was arrested and now faces two felony dealing charges.

