David Crosby has announced the release of new album ‘For Free’, due out July 23rd 2021 via BMG, and arriving just a month before his 80th birthday. It finds the folk-rock legend “continuing to tap into the tremendous surge of creativity he’s experienced since the making of his acclaimed 2016 album’ Lighthouse’, this time collaborating with the likes of Michael McDonald, Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, and multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Sarah Jarosz.” And the press release doesn’t back down: “With a transcendent quality that lies somewhere between poetry, prayer, and wild-eyed rock-and-roll, For Free yet again reveals Crosby’s rare gift for imparting essential truths with both undeniable warmth and a profound sense of wonder.” In for a penny as it were.